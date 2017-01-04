Michy Batshuayi shows Conte he's worth keeping around at Chelsea

Chelsea bounced back from defeat at Tottenham to sweep Peterborough aside in the FA Cup.

Chelsea's progress in the FA Cup will have provided plenty of food for thought for manager Antonio Conte, who made nine changes to his starting XI for the visit of League One Peterborough United.

There were some notable inclusions for the third round match, which Chelsea comfortably won 4-1. Defender Kurt Zouma returned to first team action for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last season, while club captain John Terry was restored to the team. Having lost his place initially through injury, Terry was unable to dislodge David Luiz as Chelsea embarked on their remarkable 13 game top-flight winning sequence.

Academy graduate Nathaniel Chalobah, who has regularly impressed off the bench this season, was handed a start in midfield and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has also progressed through Chelsea's junior ranks, was given a role up front supporting £33 million summer signing Michy Batshuayi, whose game-time has been severely restricted by the form of Diego Costa.

Elsewhere, Asmir Begovic deputised in goal for Thibaut Courtois, Pedro was deployed at left wing-back where he concluded the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, while on the other flank Branislav Ivanovic came in for Victor Moses.

Ahead of the game, Conte had advised that the cup tie was an opportunity for the younger players to show what they could do, and with the January transfer window open and the Italian with the funds available to make signings or loan arrangements, the pressure was on.

The great news for Conte is that the quartet of youngsters played really well. Zouma, 22, had already established himself in Chelsea's first team before last year's sickening injury. Against Peterborough, the France international displayed the mobility and physicality that has made him a fan favourite at the Bridge. Yes, Zouma looked rusty at the outset and slipped when trying to intercept a through-ball which led to Terry getting a somewhat unfortunate red-card, but criticism would be harsh and the centre-back looked a steadfast deputy for any of Conte's current preferred back three of Gary Cahill, Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Michy Batshuayi, linked with a loan exit, was given a rare chance to impress in the FA Cup and scored.

Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek excelled. The duo, both 20, played with vibrant energy and unselfish enthusiasm and had chances to score. Chalobah in particular caught the eye and had a central role in Chelsea's opening two goals.

Under Conte, Loftus-Cheek has clearly been developing into a more forward-thinking, progressive player and his link-up play was excellent. Given the limited opportunities that have come his way since his big-money arrival at the Bridge, and the pressure of trying to impress Conte, it was understandable perhaps if Batshuayi might try too hard -- and certainly the 23-year old did early on in the contest.

Following a well-taken goal just before the break, the Belgium international settled down and led the line well, putting in a shift which suggested to Chelsea supporters that he is more than capable of deputising for Costa if required.

Recent rumours have hinted at Loftus-Cheek and Batshuayi being loaned out this month, but given the fact that both players are now well-versed in Conte's tactical methodology -- and with Chelsea progressing in the cup and in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League title, it would be careless to allow them to leave.

There are no shortage of clubs willing to take Loftus-Cheek and Batshuayi and the same goes for Zouma and Chalobah, but it would make sense for Conte to review their individual situations at the end of the season as they are clearly capable of contributing to the Blues' potential short-term success.

Pedro, who scored twice and might have had a hat trick in a man of the match performance, certainly gives Conte a viable alternative to Alonso at left wing-back.

Deploying the Spaniard in this way in league games would facilitate the inclusion of Willian, who also started and found the net against Peterborough alongside Eden Hazard, who was rested for the cup tie.

Up until his dismissal, Terry had acquitted himself well as did Ivanovic on the right flank, but along with keeper Begovic there was nothing in their performances to suggest to Conte they have anything more to offer than supporting roles for the rest of the campaign.

Mark Worrall is one of ESPN FC's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @gate17marco