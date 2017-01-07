Chelsea to rotate but backlash from Spurs should see off Peterborough

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Barca lose, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
John Terry helped Chelsea to a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup final.

Chelsea fired up to beat Peterborough

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Will the top clubs chase the FA Cup?

FA Cup John Brewin
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Perspective needed after Blues lose

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

How Tottenham stopped Chelsea's run

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read
Diego Costa

Costa left frustrated as Chelsea stifled

Chelsea Player Ratings Mark Worrall
Read
Diego Costa and Pedro

Ogden: Spurs' blueprint to beat Chelsea

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Dele Alli celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham in their Premier League match vs. Chelsea.

Alli the hero as Spurs topple Chelsea

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Can Tottenham stop Chelsea run?

50-50 Challenge Dan Kilpatrick and Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea must keep cool at tough-tackling Spurs

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Chelsea's run compared to Arsenal 2002

English Premier League Liam Twomey and Mattias Karen
Read

Chelsea can win the title without transfers

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Willian reminds of his quality in win vs. Stoke

Chelsea Player Ratings Phil Lythell
Read
 By Mark Worrall
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea to rotate but backlash from Spurs should see off Peterborough

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison discuss whether Chelsea would really benefit from having Tiemoue Bakayoko in their side.

Chelsea welcome Peterborough United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a third round FA Cup tie that presents Blues boss Antonio Conte with the ideal opportunity to swiftly return to winning ways following the disappointing midweek defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte's team, who despite the 2-0 loss at White Hart Lane still head the Premier League by five points, were distinctly second best against Spurs in a game in which they failed to match the intensity of the home side and fell short in their effort to equal Arsenal's 14-game winning run from 2001-02.

After a frenetic festive fixture period, and conscious of the rigours of the title battle ahead, the Italian will rest a number of key players this weekend against League One Peterborough. Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are all likely to get the afternoon off with Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian and Michy Batshuayi the expected replacements.

It's quite possible Conte might rotate even further.

Branislav Ivanovic could be handed a start ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta, John Terry could replace Gary Cahill and 20-year old academy graduate Ola Aina could come in for Victor Moses at right wing-back. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another product of Chelsea's youth system, will also pressing for inclusion.

Having enjoyed something of a breakthrough season last year, Loftus-Cheek's first-team opportunities have been restricted by the London club's stellar progress under Conte and there have been plenty of rumours linking the 20-year old with a loan move during the January transfer window. Whether Loftus-Cheek leaves the Bridge this month remains to be seen, but after the promise shown last season, Chelsea supporters would be keen to see the youngster in action again.

Despite the fact that most of Conte's starting XI v Peterborough will be occupied by members of his squad who have watched from the sidelines this season, they are still of sufficient calibre to ease through the cup tie without any drama. But there can be no room for complacency.

John Terry helped Chelsea to a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup final.
John Terry should relish the chance to play again for the Blues.

While Chelsea will start as red-hot favourites to win the match, Blues supporters still recoil in horror at the memory of the 4-2 home fourth round FA Cup defeat to Bradford City also of League One in 2015. Two years ago, a table-topping Blues side, managed at the time by Jose Mourinho, were cruising to the Premier League title and romped into a 2-0 lead against Bradford.

The game looked over, but somehow Mourinho's side (which featured the likes of Petr Cech, Zouma, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Oscar and Didier Drogba) managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Conte may be new to English football, but the FA Cup with all its historic tradition has long been a global spectacle and the Chelsea manager will also have had plenty of conversations with the likes of club captain John Terry who has won the trophy four times in his distinguished Blues career.

Terry, a non-playing substitute in the Bradford debacle, has seen his game-time limited this season by injury -- but Conte has praised the 36-year old for his support on the training ground and in the dressing room. Terry loves the FA Cup and will play with the zeal of an 18-year old should he be selected.

While away support at Stamford Bridge will number 6,000 enthusiastic, noisy Peterborough supporters, the loudest cheer of the day will surely greet the return of Terry. Chelsea's revered captain, leader, legend will be fired up for the game and his approach will be the same as if the Blues were facing Barcelona rather than a mid-table League One outfit.

Motivated by the prospect of one last hurrah in a Chelsea shirt at Wembley, Terry will not suffer any fools gladly around him.

If Chelsea's remarkable capitulation at the hands of lowly Bradford ranks right up there as one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history, a loss to Peterborough would probably surpass it. Such a possibility adds to the compelling beauty of the competition, however on this occasion, Posh fans are likely to be disappointed as the backlash from Chelsea's defeat by Spurs should propel Conte's side through to the next round.

Mark Worrall is one of ESPN FC's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @gate17marco

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.