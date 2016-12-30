Chelsea endure off-day at Tottenham but Conte and Blues can be upbeat

The ESPN FC crew discuss Chelsea's defeat and what it means for the title race.

In the aftermath of a defeat, especially to a fierce local rival, there is always plenty of debate over what went wrong. That Wednesday's 2-0 reverse came at the hands of fierce rivals Tottenham only adds further heat to the inquest, with their supporters delighted at thwarting Chelsea's bid for a historic 14th consecutive top flight win.

This defeat, as with any, was certainly disappointing, especially so as it saw many of the positive aspects of Chelsea's recent sensational form go missing all at the same time. In the furnace of resentment that is White Hart Lane, the team chose a bad moment to have an off day with the hosts seething ever since last season's title bid was ended by the Blues. This match was seen by Spurs as a potential salve to those wounds even if victory could never hope to achieve revenge for missing out on their first championship for 55 years.

While all the plaudits have been handed to Dele Alli for his two goals, the key to the game was in central midfield and that is where Chelsea truly lost it. The pairing of Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante has been crucial to Antonio Conte this season, despite Cesc Fabregas' magnificent contributions, though they were put in the shade by their opposite numbers. Moussa Dembele offered the dynamism and passing range that Kante couldn't replicate, while Victor Wanyama provided far greater strength and ballast than Matic. Controlling the middle of the pitch was the most important skirmish of the battle and it was Spurs that dominated that area.

It was also telling that both of Tottenham's goals came as a result of Christian Eriksen being allowed far too much space to deliver a cross with Kante and Matic alternately guilty of failing to close him down.

To compound the problem, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had clearly earmarked the relationship between Cesar Azpilicueta and Victor Moses as an area to exploit, with the second goal a replica of the first. With Moses not a natural defender, Alli was allowed to escape his man, drift inside and get a run on Azpilicueta. While the Spaniard has largely defended ably in such aerial situations in previous matches, most notably in the 1-0 win at Sunderland, on Wednesday he was not able to cover the space on either occasion.

Just as galling as the manner of the goals was their timing. The first arrived on the stroke of half time when Conte would have been delighted to have gone in at 0-0, despite his team being below par. The second came just as Chelsea were asserting themselves and threatening to wrest back control of the game. Alli's 54th minute header swung the pendulum back the other way.

Chelsea had an off-day at White Hart Lane as their 13-match winning run finished.

There were also very few instances when Chelsea were able to establish a genuine rhythm to their play and that was less down to the opposition's actions than their own mistakes. There was a constant lack of precision, whether in the making of runs or in the execution of passes, which continually undermined Chelsea's ambitions.

The first half spat between Diego Costa and Pedro Rodriguez was borne out of the striker's understandable frustration with his teammate. Pedro had not made an obvious dart forward that would either have created a chance for himself or allowed Costa to cut inside and shoot, the ball instead going out for a goal kick. The incident represented the game in microcosm for Chelsea: a series of actions that had previously been routine had been suddenly forgotten.

But despite all the errors and lack of team cohesion, had Chelsea taken their chances things could have been very different. Eden Hazard wasted the opportunity to give the visitors an early lead when he shanked his shot wide when through on goal. Going 1-0 up and playing on the counterattack would have suited the team down to the ground but the chance was missed.

The same player then had a golden chance to equalise from close range, only to oddly direct his header wide with the goal seemingly gaping. That would have made it 1-1 with the Blues in the ascendency. Given Tottenham's recent travails against Chelsea, there is every chance those bad memories would have bubbled to the surface.

"Ifs" and "buts" don't win matches though the point is that, even in a poor display, Chelsea still had the opportunity to get something out of a contest with a well-drilled, high-quality opponent.

It was a bad day at the office though after 13 straight wins, they can perhaps be forgiven one. After all, 39 points from the last 42 available is still an incredible haul and there isn't a team in the land that would not want to be in Chelsea's position, sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

