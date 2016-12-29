Chelsea cannot chase victory at any cost against tough-tackling Tottenham

The FC crew discuss how a Tottenham win over Chelsea Wednesday could impact the title race in the Premier League.

There are no official scriptwriters when it comes to football, though the world's most popular sport does have a knack for making Hollywood creatives green with envy. How else can you explain the latest chapter in the Chelsea-Tottenham saga?

Wednesday night will see Antonio Conte's side attempt to set a new Premier League record for consecutive wins in a top-flight season in what is certain to be the most hostile arena they will play in this campaign. Chelsea are always afforded a hot reception when they step onto the White Hart Lane pitch, though recent matches have ensured that the stands will be dripping with even greater enmity. Last season's ill-tempered "Battle of the Bridge," in which Chelsea torpedoed Tottenham's title dream with a 2-2 draw, was followed this campaign by a 2-1 win for the Blues that ended Spurs' unbeaten Premier League record. The memories and emotions from both contests are still raw in that particular corner of north London.

Conte, however, will be wary of placing too much stock in those results. The meeting between the two clubs in November, which featured goals from Pedro Rodriguez and Victor Moses to overturn Christian Eriksen's opener, saw a Tottenham team enduring very different fortunes than they are at present. Back then, they came into the game having won just one match in their last nine across competitions as they struggled to juggle domestic and European commitments. Now, Spurs can look back on four straight wins having struck four goals in each of their last two games, both away from home. They have not given up hope of another shot at the title.

With the hosts having rediscovered their mojo, it is all but guaranteed that the N'Golo Kante-Nemanja Matic axis will be reinstated by Conte after the latter was rested for all but the last 17 minutes of the 4-2 win against Stoke. The midfield is likely to be the major battleground against Spurs, as it was in each of the last two contests, and a stiff centre will be important to nullify Tottenham. As well as Cesc Fabregas has done in the last six weeks, including two more assists on New Year's Eve, this will not be a match for the faint-hearted. The only real quandary for the manager will be over whether to play Pedro or Willian after the Brazilian netted twice in a man-of-the-match display on Saturday while the Spaniard served a one-match suspension.

Much of the attention ahead of Wednesday night has understandably been focused on Chelsea's winning run and the pursuit of the record. But, as Conte himself has stated, records mean nothing if there isn't silverware to accompany them. With his team currently enjoying a lead over all of their rivals, the most important aim is to retain that distance from their fellow challengers. Clearly, the target on Wednesday night will be beating Tottenham, but victory should not be chased at any cost.

With second-placed Liverpool having stumbled in their 2-2 draw at Sunderland, it is vital that Chelsea do not lose and actually let Jurgen Klopp's side achieve a net gain over them and close the gap to five points. It should also be noted that Tottenham have yet to lose at White Hart Lane this season, with their "home" Champions League reverses coming at Wembley and their only other defeats occurring on their travels.

Being pleased with a draw might appear negative, especially in a big London derby, but it would not be a bad result. The record would be gone, though it would still mean a haul of 40 points from the last 42 available -- a situation that most supporters would have dismissed as fantasy following the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September -- and a six-point lead at the top as the Premier League makes way for the FA Cup next weekend.

If Chelsea are to prosper in the white-hot atmosphere at Tottenham, keeping a cool head will be as key an ingredient as an organised defence or clinical finishing. These matches are almost always fraught affairs with plenty of provocation and tough tackling. The Blues' temperament has been little short of exemplary so far this campaign with the previously combustible Diego Costa setting the tone with his reformed approach to the game. Conte's team are yet to receive a red card this season and the manager will know that they will have to keep their men on the field once again if they are to emerge with a positive result.

Phil is one of ESPN's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @PhilLythell.