Willian reminds of his quality with two superbly taken goals in win vs. Stoke

Chelsea picked up their 13th consecutive win, holding off a valiant Stoke at Stamford Bridge.

Craig Burley praises Chelsea for continuing to grind out results in their impressive 13 game unbeaten run.

Antonio Conte praises his squad's ability to adapt to different team's styles of play to win, after a tough Stoke City side.

Chelsea equalled the Premier League record for consecutive wins in a single season when they made it 13 in a row with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The Blues took the lead in an entertaining game when Gary Cahill nodded home a Cesc Fabregas corner on 34 minutes. The score remained 1-0 going into half-time, but Stoke drew level almost instantly upon the restart, with Bruno Martins Indi bundling home a set piece.

A neat interchange between Victor Moses and Eden Hazard set up Willian to restore Chelsea's advantage before some poor defending allowed Peter Crouch to make it 2-2. Within seconds of the restart, Willian lashed home Chelsea's third and Diego Costa made certain of victory with an equally emphatic finish five minutes from time.

Chelsea Chelsea Stoke City Stoke City 4 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The ability to respond quickly on two occasions to conceding equalising goals was impressive and indicative of the stoicism within the side. With Stoke defensively organised in the first half, a haul of four goals was an excellent return.

Negatives

There was some uncharacteristically sloppy defending that allowed the visitors to get back into the game. Crouch's height proved troublesome and it was no surprise to see him involved in both of Stoke's goals.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- In truth there was nothing too revolutionary about Antonio Conte's starting XI or his in-game changes. His decision to name Nemanja Matic on the bench to protect him from a potential fifth booking that would have ruled him out of the visit to Tottenham was a sensible one.

Player ratings (1-10, 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 8 -- Was left stranded for both goals, but was otherwise a reassuring presence and rarely extended all game.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 9 -- Was exemplary apart from conceding a needless free kick that led to Stoke's first goal. Had two vital last-ditch interceptions that denied a certain goal, including one flicked away from Crouch with magnificent composure.

DF David Luiz 7 -- Sprayed the ball around beautifully from deep, including one sumptuous pass from which Costa almost scored but for some excellent goalkeeping.

DF Gary Cahill, 7 -- Opened the scoring with a bullet header, but was unable to prevent Crouch from supplying the knock down for Martins Indi's goal. Prevented a couple of potentially hazardous moments in the second half with some well-timed interventions.

MF Marcos Alonso, 6 -- Had his defensive worries and failed to cut out a couple of dangerous crosses. Proved threatening at the other end, though, and fizzed one shot just past the post.

MF Victor Moses, 6 -- Spent the first half struggling to get the better of his opposite number, Erik Pieters, at both ends of the pitch. Eventually did so with a lovely turn that helped Chelsea score their second.

MF N'Golo Kante, 6 -- Had more ground to cover with Fabregas alongside him and was bypassed on a few occasions. Mishit a clearance that resulted in Stoke scoring their second.

MF Cesc Fabregas, 7 -- Added another two assists to his tally, whipping in an excellent corner for Cahill and playing Willian in for the game's third goal. Got booked for a late tackle when trying to supply some defensive solidity.

Willian scored two superb goals in Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Stoke on Saturday.

FW Willian, 9 -- Might have played second fiddle to Pedro Rodriguez this season, but reminded everyone of his quality with two superbly taken goals. Always busy in possession he has given his manager a nice selection headache ahead of Wednesday's trip to Tottenham.

FW Eden Hazard, 7 -- Put in a quiet performance, though he still played his part with a beautiful lay off for Willian's first. Had a shot deflected in the first half and produced one weaving run in the second 45 minutes, but largely played in second gear.

FW Diego Costa, 8 -- Never stopped making runs, which helped to continually stretch the Stoke backline. Eventually got his reward when he out-muscled Martins Indi before firing home from a tight angle.

Substitutes

MF Nemanja Matic, N/R -- Was brought on to stiffen the midfield in the late stages and did his job well.

DF, Branislav Ivanovic N/R -- Was introduced to protect Moses from a second booking and supply defensive height

MF, Nathaniel Chalobah N/R -- Could have made it five when he snuck in at the far post only to hesitate at the last moment.

Phil is one of ESPN's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @PhilLythell.