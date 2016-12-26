Antonio Conte faces selection issues as Chelsea bid for 13th straight win

After winning their 12th consecutive league game, Don Hutchison and Alison Bender ask whether anyone can catch the Blues.

Chelsea welcome Stoke City to Stamford Bridge for the final fixture of what has been a remarkable year in SW6. Just 12 months ago, it would have been laughable to imagine the Blues mounting a title challenge -- having just sacked Jose Mourinho, the club were in 14th place after nine defeats from 19 games -- but the shrewd appointment of Antonio Conte this summer has radically transformed the London club's fortunes.

Top of the Premier League and with a six-point lead over second place Liverpool, Chelsea will be strong favourites to beat travelsick Stoke who have shipped seven goals in their last two away games, including four last time out against the Reds at Anfield.

With N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa available following the one-game suspensions that kept them out of the Boxing Day rout of Bournemouth, Conte can restore the duo to his starting XI for the Stoke game. At face value it seems a no brainer, but the Italian will be conscious of the sterner test that lies ahead for Chelsea four days later when they play Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Pedro, who picked up a fifth yellow card against Bournemouth and is suspended for the Stoke game, was rested by Conte for the recent away game with Crystal Palace, so the Blues boss isn't averse to making changes. But the question is: with a 13th straight Chelsea win in prospect, will he?

There was an expectation that, with Costa out against Bournemouth, £33 million striker Michy Batshuayi might have been given a first Premier League start since his arrival in the summer, but Conte kept him on the bench for all but the final few seconds of the game and it would be a major surprise if he started against Stoke.

So, with that in mind, Costa looks set to face the Potters and it's highly likely, with Pedro unavailable, the top flight's leading marksman will be flanked up front by Eden Hazard and Willian.

Cesc Fabregas replaced Kante for the Bournemouth game and acquitted himself well, providing the assist for Pedro's opening goal. Chelsea did however miss the tough-tackling dynamism of Kante, and the France international's services will be an asset against a physical Stoke side. Fabregas could however retain his place in the side should Conte decide to keep Nemanja Matic fresh for the Spurs clash. The fact that Matic is also one booking away from an automatic suspension might be the clincher in this respect.

A key feature of Chelsea's current 12-game winning streak has been the newfound resolve of Conte's ever-present defence throughout the sequence. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centre-backs Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, flanked by wing-backs Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, have conceded just two goals since they were melded together as part of Conte's now fabled 3-4-3 set up and it's hard to see the Blues boss changing personnel against Stoke.

With a congested week of fixtures, the FC panel debate if Chelsea are favoured due to more days between fixtures to rest.

However, food for thought is provided by Luiz who, like Matic, is one yellow card away from a ban. The Brazilian has been outstanding at the back for Chelsea since returning to Stamford Bridge from PSG, and his potential absence against Spurs would be more problematic than it would against Stoke.

Conte does have out of favour Branislav Ivanovic and fit-again Kurt Zouma available as options should he choose not to risk a Luiz booking against Stoke. Both Ivanovic and Zouma were unused substitutes against Bournemouth and either player could deputise for Luiz as they have sufficient experience to be able to cope with the situation.

Fortune has favoured Conte so far this season in respect of injuries and suspensions and the Blues boss may decide that with karma on his side he can take risks against Stoke and not rest players ahead of the Spurs match.

Whatever starting XI he ultimately decides on, another Chelsea win looks on the cards. With Liverpool hosting third place Manchester City in Saturday's late game, there is every chance the Blues could have extended their lead at the top of the table by the time the day, and the year, is out.

It may still be too early to talk of winning the title, but try telling that to Chelsea supporters for whom New Year's Eve party celebrations are likely to include a toast or two to Conte.

Mark Worrall is one of ESPN FC's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @gate17marco