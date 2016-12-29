Pedro enjoys a rousing Chelsea revival in Antonio Conte's title challenge

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Chelsea have the edge in the title race.

Chelsea's remarkable form shows no sign of wilting. Claiming 12 straight Premier League victories with 28 goals scored and two conceded is title-winning form and with the Blues holding a six-point advantage at the top of the table, the omens look good.

Manager Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 template looks invincible and it's a credit to the Italian that the players he deploys slot seamlessly into the system and are capable of near faultless performances week in, week out.

Among the stars to catch the eye is Pedro, whose brace against Bournemouth on Boxing Day helped seal another three points. Pedro's sublime first goal came as a result of some beautiful interplay with Spain international teammate Cesc Fabregas that also involved Eden Hazard. Pedro's awareness and speed saw him perfectly positioned to latch on to Fabregas' perfectly weighted through ball. A one-touch shimmy followed by a deft tight-angle chip was enough to beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

It's easy when you know how, and there is no doubting Pedro had the know-how when Chelsea, at the behest of then manager Jose Mourinho, paid Barcelona £21 million for him in August 2015. A product of the Catalan club's youth academy, Pedro scored 99 goals in 321 appearances for Barca, winning La Liga five times and picking up three Champions League winners' medals. On the international stage, Pedro had also won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain before arriving at Stamford Bridge. A very fine pedigree indeed.

Unfortunately for Pedro, despite scoring on his debut against West Brom he joined Chelsea at the beginning of what was to prove a cataclysmic season at the Bridge. By Christmas, Mourinho's empire had crumbled and amid tales of dressing room skulduggery, the Portuguese was sacked.

Given the subsequent upheaval that culminated in Conte's appointment, it would have come as little surprise if Pedro, destabilised by the goings on, had left in the summer. Indeed, the player had spoken openly about returning to the Camp Nou. Had he left, the 29-year-old's departure would scarcely registered with supporters already used to Chelsea rapidly churning through attacking midfielders.

Juan Mata, Andre Schurrle, Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Juan Cuadrado are names that crop up in related conversations. Pedro could easily have joined the list, especially given that at the outset of this season he started just one of the first seven league games under Conte.

Going 3-0 down to Arsenal proved to be the catalyst for change in the Italian's game plan, but a switch to 3-4-3 still saw no place for Pedro in Chelsea's starting XI. The Spaniard was given six minutes off the bench in the Blues' 2-0 away win at Hull City -- the first victory in the current unbeaten sequence.

Willian being granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of his mother meant Conte had to make a change for Chelsea's next game against Leicester City. Pedro was given the nod and played well, contributing an assist in a 3-0 win. Then followed a breath-taking 4-0 rout of Manchester United in which Pedro scored and assisted.

Pedro has enjoyed a revival at Chelsea under new boss Antonio Conte.

It is in such games that reputations are made and the value of the Spaniard's currency with fans was on the rise. It was enhanced markedly when he scored a stunning goal a few weeks later against bitter rivals Tottenham.

Suddenly, Chelsea supporters had a new hero. As Pedro seized the opportunity presented to him to prove his class, it has become clear that Conte's outstanding man management skills and tactical nous has had a part to play in the player's success. By carefully managing playing time which included resting him for the away fixture with Crystal Palace, Conte has ensured Pedro has the energy reserves to constantly menace opposition defences.

A fifth yellow card, picked up for a foul on Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, means Pedro will miss out playing against Stoke City on New Year's Eve. This could be viewed as a blessing in disguise as it means he will be rested and available for selection a few days later, when Chelsea travel to White Hart Lane to face Tottenham.

With a likely front three of Hazard, Willian and Diego Costa, no matter how the Blues fare against Stoke, such is Pedro's form at the moment that Conte is likely to have him pencilled in to start against Spurs.

Another standout performance at the Lane would further underline Pedro's value to Chelsea.

