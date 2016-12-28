Eden Hazard excels within Antonio Conte's changes vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

The ESPN FC panel answer your tweets on Chelsea's needs in the upcoming January transfer window.

For those that didn't watch any of Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Boxing Day, the first impression upon seeing the result was probably a feeling of déjà vu. It's an image conjured of Antonio Conte's relentless winning machine overpowering a gutsy opponent with a mixture of defensive organisation and attacking verve. While that was still true, it also masks the fact that the manager deployed yet another tactical tweak that allowed the team to prosper and exhilarate in equal measure.

The absence of the suspended Diego Costa meant that there was a void to fill up front and a sizeable one at that, considering the 13 goals and five assists to his name already this season. Rather than choosing the closest approximation to the Spain international, Michy Batshuayi, Conte instead decided to play Eden Hazard in a nominally central role with Willian and Pedro Rodriguez alongside him. While that might have been harsh on Batshuayi, events on the field fully vindicated the selection.

Chelsea Chelsea AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 3 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

It was the first time this season that Conte has used what might be termed as a "false nine," though it should not be a surprise that the Italian decided to tinker. Although the principal 3-4-3 team shape has remained fairly constant since going 3-0 down to Arsenal in September, there have been slight alternations to individual roles depending on the opposition and the state of the game. The 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion a fortnight ago, for example, saw at least three changes of formation in the space of 25 minutes as the Blues searched for the breakthrough.

The presence of Costa means that Chelsea always have a focal point in attack, a spearhead who provides the thrust of the team's forward momentum through his strength, willingness to chase lost causes and pure finishing. It has proved decisive several times this season but on Monday, Chelsea showed that they can attack in a different way. The fluid interchange between a front three of Hazard, Pedro and Willian meant that it was difficult for Eddie Howe's side to maintain their defensive shape. Even in close quarters, the dizzying movement was impossible to contain as shown by the slick interchange that led to Pedro's opening goal.

Once the deadlock was broken, Bournemouth's problems mounted even further. Although more than capable of dominating a game on the front foot, Chelsea are also the most devastating counter-attacking team in the Premier League at the moment. Trying to attack effectively and get back into the game while keeping such a fleet-footed front three under control proved to be a thankless task for the visitors.

Willian was at his incisive best, darting out of tight situations to open up the game, while Pedro's lightning pace ensured he always made the most out of any space created between midfield and defence. But it was the balletic Hazard that was the star of the show. In yet another mesmerising display, he kept Bournemouth in his thrall with nobody in a red and black shirt able to legally lay a glove on him all afternoon.

Hazard was used in place of Costa up front and it worked seamlessly in Chelsea's big Boxing Day win.

Hazard has played up front for the Blues before, though without nearly as much impact. Another Italian manager, Roberto Di Matteo, was the first to use him there during the ill-fated 3-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus in November 2012, his last match in charge of Chelsea. That traumatic evening has now been granted added irony given that the experiment was a complete failure and it came against a team managed by Antonio Conte. But where Di Matteo used Hazard as a central striker, Conte allowed him to roam -- a crucial difference.

If there was one criticism, it would be that Hazard failed to score from open play or provide an assist though that would be churlish in the extreme. The panic he created whenever he had the ball allowed his teammates to flourish and more than compensated for his failure to trouble the scoresheet. In such form he is almost unplayable and if things continue as they are, the player of the year awards will be a straight fight between Costa and himself.

But there is still a long way to go before any accolades, individual or team, can be handed out. It is important to realise that the season has yet to reach its halfway point before getting too carried away. The most encouraging aspect for Chelsea, however, even more than their 12 consecutive victories, is that they have a manager capable of getting tactics right and players able to adapt to all types of match situations.

Phil is one of ESPN's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @PhilLythell.