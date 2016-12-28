Eden Hazard's best Premier League goals for Chelsea

English Premier League: Eden Hazard (49') Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea sent a good message after winning their 12th in a row without two of their key players.

Eden Hazard is back to his Player of the Year best for Chelsea. Deployed as a false nine with Diego Costa suspended against Bournemouth, the Belgian produced a masterclass of dribbling and close control to inspire the Blues to their club-record 12th straight Premier League win, scoring a penalty in the process.

The goal was Hazard's 50th in the Premier League, making him the sixth Chelsea player to reach the milestone (after Gianfranco Zola, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba). Of all midfielders, only Arsenal legend Robert Pires racked up a half-century in fewer than the Belgian's 154 games.

Along the way there have been more than a few strikes to remember. Here, ESPN FC takes a look back at five of the best:

1. Tottenham heartbreaker

Hazard's moment of redemption in the eyes of Chelsea supporters at the end of the worst season of his career also made him an unlikely hero in Leicester.

On as a half-time substitute against Tottenham, the Belgium international raced in from the left flank and exchanged passes with Diego Costa in the 83rd minute before curling a sensational first-time shot into Hugo Lloris' top corner.

Hazard's moment of magic ensured that bitter rivals Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, losing their discipline as well as their last hope of the Premier League title.

Eden Hazard curled home a stunner for Chelsea against Tottenham in May.

2. Dancing through Liverpool

Nine days after crushing Tottenham's dreams at Stamford Bridge, Hazard provided another spectacular example of his steadily returning powers with a sublime solo effort against Liverpool at Anfield.

Having skipped away from James Milner and Adam Lallana as he floated around on the left flank, Hazard seemed to be going nowhere before slyly changing course and drifting towards the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Subtle shifts in body balance and a sudden change of pace got him in between Milner and Roberto Firmino and created a yard of space for a low shot that whipped around Dejan Lovren and perfectly into Simon Mignolet's far corner.

3. Screamer against Stoke

Chelsea fans had little to cheer in January 2013, two months after the brutal sacking of Roberto Di Matteo and the interim appointment of the unpopular Rafa Benitez, but beating Stoke City 4-0 at the Britannia Stadium was one of the more impressive moments of an underwhelming season.

A game notable for two Jon Walters own goals was also marked by a spectacular flash of Hazard's burgeoning talent, as he jinked past Glenn Whelan and shifted the ball onto his left foot 35 yards out before ripping an unstoppable swerving shot past future teammate Asmir Begovic.

Eden Hazard starred as Chelsea thumped five past Everton.

4. Everton humbled

Chelsea's most complete performance of this 12-match winning streak came at the beginning of November, when Hazard scored twice in a scintillating 5-0 rout of Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian's second goal was Chelsea's fourth and the pick of the bunch. He laid the ball off to Pedro Rodriguez before racing onto the former Barcelona man's first-time backheel and darting straight towards the edge of the penalty area, where Ashley Williams attempted to show him down the line.

But Hazard had other plans, shifting the ball inside onto his left foot and hitting a low shot towards the near post almost in one motion, so early that a stunned Maarten Stekelenburg could only watch it fly into the Everton net.

5. Burnley countered

Few players in the world are more dangerous in transition than Hazard, as Burnley found out to their cost when they visited Stamford Bridge in August.

Receiving the ball just inside his own half, the Belgian immediately recognised that Chelsea's opponents had been caught upfield and set off at top speed. Within five seconds and six touches he had reached the edge of the Burnley penalty area, where three backpedalling defenders obstructed further progress.

Costa, Oscar and Willian were in support but there was no doubt in Hazard's mind as he jinked onto his right foot and curled a fierce bouncing shot into Tom Heaton's far corner. Burnley had been broken open inside nine minutes, and Chelsea went on to enjoy a dominant 3-0 win.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.