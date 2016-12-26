Oscar sold by Chelsea: The five most impressive sales of recent times

Shaka Hislop sinks his teeth into the juiciest of rumours ahead of the January transfer window.

Oscar's impending £60 million move to Shanghai SIPG is a historic piece of business. Not only does the deal represent Chelsea's record sale, but it is also the fourth-highest transfer fee paid to a Premier League club, behind only the deals that took Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez to Spain.

This might be her crowning achievement, but Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia boasts a formidable track record of extracting maximum value for the players her club deems surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. With that in mind, ESPN FC takes a look back at five of Chelsea's most impressive sales in recent years.

1. Ramires to Jiangsu Suning | £25m, January 2016

Inheriting a club in crisis from the sacked Jose Mourinho a year ago, interim manager Guus Hiddink quickly decided that he could find no place for Ramires, who became disillusioned with life under the Dutchman. It was at this point that Chelsea's close relationship with powerful player adviser Kia Joorabchian -- who is heavily involved in Oscar's move to Shanghai SIPG as well as the larger wave of Brazilians heading to the Chinese Super League -- first paid significant returns.

Jiangsu Suning's bid of £25m for a 28-year-old no longer a regular starter at Chelsea was way in excess of what rival suitors in Europe were willing to pay, and Ramires was happy to accept a fresh challenge on a new continent. It also ensured that Chelsea more than recouped the £20m paid to Benfica for the Brazilian in the summer of 2010, after six years of distinguished service.

2. David Luiz to Paris Saint-Germain | £50m, August 2014

Mourinho had made it quite clear that he didn't trust Luiz as a central defender in the 2013-14 season, when the Brazilian started just 15 Premier League matches and was often deployed at the base of midfield.

PSG, however, remained very interested in partnering Luiz with Brazil captain Thiago Silva and Chelsea took full advantage, prising a £50m fee from the Ligue 1 champions -- still a world record for a defender.

Luiz then went to the World Cup in Brazil, where he became the symbol of a host nation side that were eventually mauled 7-1 by Germany in the semifinals. In terms of his transfer value, Chelsea's sale could not have been better timed.

The Blues' subsequent decision to re-sign Luiz for £32m last summer cut into their profit on the Brazilian but, given the positive moments he has produced across two spells at Stamford Bridge, it remains solid business overall.

3. Juan Mata to Manchester United | £37m, January 2014

In terms of talent, the fee Chelsea got from Manchester United for Mata wasn't extortionate; the Spaniard had been voted the club's player of the year in the two previous seasons and was widely regarded as one of the Premier League's most consistent match-winners. But Mata was another high-profile player to be frozen out by Mourinho, who quickly convinced himself that Oscar was Chelsea's most trustworthy No. 10.

The Spain international started just 12 matches in the first half of the 2013-14 season, often in wide areas, and his disenfranchisement coincided with United's desire to back struggling new manager David Moyes with a marquee arrival in the January window.

Mata's departure to Old Trafford for £37m was widely hailed as a victory for Granovskaia and an overpay from United. The money also enabled Mourinho to bring Nemanja Matic back to Stamford Bridge, with the Serb playing a key role in the following season's Premier League title triumph.

4. Papy Djilobodji to Sunderland | £8m, August 2016

Everything about Djilobodji's £2.7m move to Chelsea in the summer of 2015 was strange. No sooner had he arrived than Mourinho admitted he had never watched his new signing play, and the Senegal international got only a minute in the EFL Cup to prove himself in six months at Stamford Bridge.

A loan spell at Werder Bremen followed, and after helping them to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga, Chelsea somehow managed to wrangle £8m out of Sunderland for a player clearly not good enough to challenge for minutes at a top Premier League club.

5. Andre Schurrle to Wolfsburg | £24m, February 2015

The Germany international seemed an ideal Mourinho signing when he arrived in an £18m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2013, and proved himself an excellent impact player at Chelsea, scoring memorable goals against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Mourinho was never convinced of Schurrle's ability to hold down a place in his starting XI, but Chelsea still managed to make a £6m profit when selling him on to Wolfsburg -- even if they immediately undid their good work in the winter market by splurging £26m on an ill-fated move for Juan Cuadrado.

