Chelsea can take Premier League title if they navigate festive fixtures

The FC team ask whether Chelsea can be stopped this season.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Chelsea have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can Antonio Conte deliver the title to Stamford Bridge? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: A+

Positives:

The top grade has ultimately resulted from Chelsea's surge to the summit of the Premier League, though that hasn't happened by accident. The change to a back three following back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September was undeniably radical for a squad not used to playing that system. Yet it has been the catalyst to a remarkable change in fortunes that has liberated players, such as Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez, while giving a new lease of life to those who seemed to be nearing the end of their Chelsea careers, such as Gary Cahill and Nemanja Matic.

From an individual perspective, Victor Moses' emergence as a wing-back has been hugely gratifying, though perhaps not as pleasing as seeing Hazard and Diego Costa reverting to their old unplayable selves. Of the summer signings, David Luiz has returned as a more disciplined and mature player than the one that left in 2014 and N'Golo Kante has brilliantly filled the dynamic void in midfield.

The brand of football that Conte has introduced, mixing expansive attacking play with traditional Italian defensive virtues, has meant Chelsea are not just winning games but doing so in style.

Antonio Conte has worked wonders with a squad he inherited late in the summer.

Negatives:

Wherever there are winners there are also losers, meaning that Costa's sustained excellence has seen £33 million summer signing Michy Batshuayi condemned to the substitutes' bench, his only starts coming in the EFL Cup. He may now get a chance following Costa's suspension following his fifth booking of the season.

Chelsea's premature elimination from that competition at the hands of West Ham, along with their absence from European football, has seen opportunities severely limited for those on the fringes of the first team. Conte's insistence on retaining a settled side whenever possible has ensured consistency but has also meant that turning out for the Under-23 side has been the main source of action for several members of the senior squad. Rustiness among the wider squad is therefore inevitable.

The injury to John Terry (and the recent setback that has curtailed his return) has also been sad to witness. With the team excelling without him, it finally looks like his days as being a central on-field figure for Chelsea are very much behind the club's greatest-ever captain.

Star man:

Hazard, Kante, Moses and even the manager all have viable claims, but it is impossible to look past Costa as Chelsea's main man so far this season. Being the top scorer in the Premier League would be enough to earn him the accolade on its own but this season, he's been about so much more than just goals.

There have been the strikes that have decided narrow contests in Chelsea's favour such as the winners against West Ham, Watford, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Crystal Palace. There have been the crucial equalisers against Swansea and Manchester City. There have also been sensational assists such as for Moses' winner against Spurs and Chelsea's second at Manchester City.

Not recorded by any statistic, but equally as visible to anyone watching, has been his selfless running that has stretched defences and occupied centre-backs while allowing Hazard and Pedro to flourish in the empty space he creates. The red mist that previously characterised his style of play has also been largely assuaged, although admittedly he's now suspended for the Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

There have been so many great players for Chelsea this season but Diego Costa is the best of the best.

Flop:

A run of 11 consecutive wins would suggest not much has been going wrong for Chelsea of late, and it would be difficult to say that anyone in the first team has been a passenger. Perhaps then, the unwanted tag of flop needs to be attributed to somebody that began the season as first choice and now finds themselves surplus to requirements. Enter Oscar.

The Brazilian started the campaign as Conte's first-choice creative midfielder ahead of Fabregas due to his superior tackling ability and greater dynamism. But after a few decent outings, he went missing for parts of the second half in the 2-2 draw at Swansea and completely disappeared as Liverpool dominated the midfield in their 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Since then he has failed to start a single game in the league, appearing just four times from the bench in the 10 games since and featuring for a total of 37 minutes.

In three of those substitute appearances, the game was already well won or he was used as a time-wasting replacement in injury time. The only appearance of any substance was when he replaced Pedro for the last seven minutes against Tottenham with the game still in the balance at 2-1. That brief cameo could well be the last seen of Oscar in a Chelsea shirt if his mooted £60m move to Shanghai SIPG comes to fruition in January.

Predicted finish: Champions.

Negotiate the festive season without dropping any points and the title could well be returning to Stamford Bridge.

Phil is one of ESPN's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @PhilLythell.