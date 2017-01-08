ESPN FC
Previous
Manchester United
Reading
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC
Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Next
Chapecoense AF Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Now Playing
Chapecoense unveil 27 new players
Chapecoense AF
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Chapecoense returns in U-20 tournament
Chapecoense AF
3 days ago
Read
Neymar stars in charity match
Chapecoense AF
Dec 29, 2016
Read
Chapecoense awarded Copa Sudamericana
Copa Sudamericana
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Ruschel discharged from hospital
Chapecoense AF
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Final Chapecoense tributes
ESPN FC TV
Dec 4, 2016
Read
WATCH: Emotional vigils for Chapecoense
ESPN FC TV
Dec 1, 2016
Read
Chapecoense have the strength to carry on
International
Dec 1, 2016
Read
Chapecoense 'sweetest team in Brazil'
ESPN FC TV
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Absolutely 'everyone loves Chapecoense'
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Chapecoense fans gather outside stadium
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Real, Barca lend support to Chapecoense
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read