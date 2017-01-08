Previous
Manchester United
Reading
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next