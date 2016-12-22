ESPN FC
Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
Chapecoense returns in U-20 tournament
Chapecoense AF
39 minutes ago
Neymar stars in charity match
Chapecoense AF
5 days ago
Read
Chapecoense awarded Copa Sudamericana
Copa Sudamericana
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Ruschel discharged from hospital
Chapecoense AF
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Final Chapecoense tributes
ESPN FC TV
Dec 4, 2016
Read
WATCH: Emotional vigils for Chapecoense
ESPN FC TV
Dec 1, 2016
Read
Chapecoense have the strength to carry on
International
Dec 1, 2016
Read
Chapecoense 'sweetest team in Brazil'
ESPN FC TV
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Absolutely 'everyone loves Chapecoense'
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Chapecoense fans gather outside stadium
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Real, Barca lend support to Chapecoense
International
Nov 29, 2016
Read