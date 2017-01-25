Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Celta Vigo
Can Barca end their Alaves drought?

Spanish Primera División
Zidane takes positives despite exit

Spanish Copa del Rey
Ronaldo struggling for confidence

ESPN FC TV
Zidane not worried over Madrid form

Spanish Copa del Rey
Real Madrid need to focus after historic run

ESPN FC TV
Celta Vigo vs Alaves-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-15th January, 2017

Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo vs Alaves-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-15th January, 2017

Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-20th December 2016

Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-20th December 2016

Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo vs Sevilla-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th December 2016

Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo vs Sevilla-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th December 2016

Celta Vigo
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Celta Vigo vs Granada-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-27th November 2016

Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo vs Granada-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-27th November 2016

Celta Vigo
Eibar vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Eibar
Celta Vigo vs Valencia-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Celta Vigo
Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-31st October 2016

Las Palmas
Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-31st October 2016

Las Palmas
Celta Vigo vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-23rd October 2016

Celta Vigo
Highlights: Celta Vigo 4-3 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Highlights: Celta 0-4 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Kroos wins it late for Real

Spanish Primera División
Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Highlights
