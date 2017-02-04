Previous
 By Chris Wright
Burnley fan branded a hero after saving young supporter

A young boy look set to take a hit to the face from a wayward Ashley Barnes effort, until someone stepped in to save him.

As if to mirror his team's impressive performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, one Burnley fan has been branded a hero after preventing a young supporter from getting smacked in the face.

After Ashley Barnes let fly with a wayward shot, the quick-thinking Clarets fan realised the ball was heading directly at the baby being held by a woman in the row in front and immediately sprang in action. Thanks to the fan's lightning reactions, an almost certain disaster was averted.

Well played that man!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

