Burnley fan branded a hero after saving young supporter
As if to mirror his team's impressive performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, one Burnley fan has been branded a hero after preventing a young supporter from getting smacked in the face.
The real hero at #Chelsea #Burnley is an usher, who saved a baby from an errant shot pic.twitter.com/E9qeNKPqDN- Andrew Helms (@ahelms) February 12, 2017
After Ashley Barnes let fly with a wayward shot, the quick-thinking Clarets fan realised the ball was heading directly at the baby being held by a woman in the row in front and immediately sprang in action. Thanks to the fan's lightning reactions, an almost certain disaster was averted.
Well played that man!
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
