Ashley Westwood set for Chelsea chance as Burnley suffer midfield crisis

Sean Dyche says Robbie Brady will bring some much-needed experience to Burnley.

Burnley broke their club record to sign £13 million Robbie Brady from Norwich on deadline day, so fellow January transfer window arrival Ashley Westwood has slipped under the radar.

Westwood probably prefers it this way. The former Aston Villa midfielder prides himself on keeping football simple and he has compared himself to the similarly unflashy Michael Carrick.

But Westwood will likely get a chance to shine this weekend as he is expected to fill in for the suspended Jeff Hendrick when Premier League leaders Chelsea visit Turf Moor on Sunday.

Hendrick's ill-judged tackle on Jose Holebas in a 2-1 defeat at Watford last time out opens up a place in the side and Westwood is the obvious contender to step in, given manager Sean Dyche has something of a midfield crisis on his hands.

Dean Marney has been ruled out for the rest of the season after succumbing to the second anterior cruciate ligament injury of his career and he may not return to action until next year. Steven Defour, the Belgian midfielder who has become a firm fans' favourite since his arrival last summer, is still recovering from a hamstring injury and he is unlikely to be available this weekend.

That leaves Westwood as Joey Barton's partner, but he could hardly have a more challenging opponent for his full debut, although he was tidy enough from the bench at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea increasingly look like the champions-elect and Westwood will have to go toe-to-toe with their most impressive player, N'Golo Kante, who has transformed the Blues' midfield since joining from Leicester City. Kante has been the key man for the best team in the league two years in a row, which is far from a coincidence, and he will be Westwood's direct opponent on Sunday, with the more combative Barton likely to face off against Nemanja Matic.

Kante's seemingly limitless energy means he effectively does the work of two players in the middle of the park and Westwood is unlikely to get the time he would like to settle into the game for Burnley. Villa fans have highlighted that the 26-year-old can often be a touch ponderous on the ball, but he will not get the opportunity to play at his own pace on Sunday.

Ashley Westwood made his Burnley debut in last week's 2-1 defeat at Watford.

While Dyche's central midfield virtually picks itself due to the lack of available options, he does have relative riches out wide, with Brady surely coming into the side for his first start. Dyche often uses the modern trend of inverted wingers and it remains to be seen whether he views Brady primarily as a traditional wide man who plays on his favoured left wing -- where he featured from the bench at Watford -- or as a goal threat to cut inside from the right flank.

It was a minor surprise to see Brady named among the substitutes last weekend, with Scott Arfield and George Boyd retaining their places. While Boyd and Arfield have both been brilliant for the club, it is not too harsh to suggest they will need to be replaced sooner rather than later if the Clarets are to establish themselves as a Premier League club.

Both players work extremely hard, but they are limited technically and it was his extra quality on the ball in the final third that made Brady such an exciting buy for Burnley, so it would be perverse if he was to be left out by Dyche for much longer.

Dyche also has a decision to make in attack, as Ashley Barnes is without a goal in open play since the 2-1 loss at White Hart Lane in December. Sam Vokes, who formed such a strong partnership with main striker Andre Gray in the Championship last season, could take Barnes' place.

This weekend's game might be seen as a free hit for Burnley, but their away form is so poor they cannot consider any home matches to be fixtures they can afford to lose. Dyche's men have collected 28 of their 29 points at Turf Moor, winning seven in a row in all competitions at home, and they should put up a tough fight against the Blues.

Arsenal and Manchester City both battled to victory at Turf Moor earlier in the season but like a lot of the league's smaller clubs, Burnley tend to raise their game for visits from the big boys.

The match has been sold out for weeks and a passionate crowd is guaranteed. While the Clarets are at home again next weekend, with non-league Lincoln City the visitors for a fifth round FA Cup tie, their next home Premier League match is not until Spurs on April 1, so the fans will be up for it and a hostile atmosphere could make life hard for Chelsea.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.