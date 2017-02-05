Jeff Hendrick's early sending off dooms Burnley in 2-1 defeat at Watford

Watford took advantage of an early Jeff Hendrick red card to down 10-man Burnley 2-1.

Sean Dyche applauds Burnley's ability to keep pressure on Watford after going down a man in their away defeat.

Burnley succumbed to their fourth straight 2-1 defeat away from home, losing at Watford after being hamstrung by Jeff Hendrick's early red card for a rash tackle on Jose Holebas.

Both Watford goals came from crosses that were defended inadequately, but the Clarets battled hard and gave the hosts a scare after Ashley Barnes reduced the deficit with a penalty. But it was ultimately another hard-luck story for Sean Dyche's men, who cannot rely on their superb home form to do all the work. They have taken just one away point all season, with Chelsea the only upcoming visitors to Turf Moor before April.

Watford Watford Burnley Burnley 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The spirit in the Clarets camp has never been in doubt, and had Barnes converted a late chance they would have claimed an unlikely point. Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood both showed flashes of quality from the bench and they will have a big role to play in the coming weeks. Despite Watford's man advantage, Burnley were impressive in the second half and Walter Mazzarri's men could not put the game away.

Negatives

Excuses can only be made for so many bad results away from home, and while Hendrick's red card was ultimately a rush of blood rather than malicious, the Clarets continue to make life hard for themselves.

Midfield looks set to be a problem in the weeks to come with Hendrick banned, Steven Defour and Dean Marney both injured, and Joey Barton potentially facing suspension over an FA betting charge. Burnley concede far too many soft goals away from home, so it is little wonder they have found it virtually impossible to get results on the road this season.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Dyche made just one change from the midweek 1-0 home win against Leicester, giving Scott Arfield the spot out wide previously filled by the injured Defour, but it is impossible to tell how his team selection and tactics would have worked with 11 players. Dyche seemed to delay unnecessarily before using Sam Vokes as his last sub, when the Wales international could and should have been brought on as soon as Barnes converted the penalty to make it 2-1, while removing the team's primary goal threat Andre Gray appeared to be another bizarre decision.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Tom Heaton, 6 -- The captain could do little about either goal but was otherwise solid as he kept the Clarets in the match.

DF Matt Lowton, 5 -- Beaten in the air by Troy Deeney for the first Watford goal and the second came from a cross in Lowton's area too.

DF Michael Keane, 5 -- Keane's passing was not up to his usual standard, but he was perhaps just about the best of a bad bunch at the back, although nobody covered themselves in glory.

DF Ben Mee, 5 -- Like Keane, Mee seemed to be nowhere for both Watford goals and M'Baye Niang was a handful throughout.

DF Stephen Ward, 5 -- Another who struggled to defend wide areas, although the defensive issues all stemmed from Hendrick's red card.

Jeff Hendrick's sending off turned Burnley's plan on its head in the 2-1 defeat at Watford.

MF George Boyd, 4 -- Boyd was so anonymous it would have been like playing with 10 had Hendrick's dismissal not already reduced Burnley's number.

MF Joey Barton, 7 -- Burnley's best player, Barton did his best to cover the work of two men, but the odds were always against the 34-year-old. A gorgeous free kick forced a fine save from Heurelho Gomes.

MF Jeff Hendrick, 3 -- Another referee on another day may have shown a yellow card for his foul on Holebas, but the Ireland international went over the ball, so he could have few complaints with the red.

MF Scott Arfield, 5 -- Arfield moved inside following Hendrick's dismissal and his impact on the match was minimal. It is very concerning that Dyche may be forced to select him centrally for a spell.

FW Andre Gray, 5 -- Zero service made it hard for Gray to get in the game, but he would surely have snaffled up the chance missed by Barnes in injury time.

FW Ashley Barnes, 5 -- A terrific penalty to get his side back in the game was about Barnes' only positive contribution of a highly frustrating individual performance. In open play, he does not look like scoring.

Substitutes

MF Robbie Brady, 6 -- The club-record signing was lively enough from the bench, going for goal with a couple of ambitious efforts.

MF Ashley Westwood, NR -- Tidy on the ball, Brady's fellow debutant was given less than ideal circumstances to make a positive first impression.

FW Sam Vokes, NR -- Why Vokes, who had scored two goals in two games, was not given longer than four minutes from the bench is a mystery.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.