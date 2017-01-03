Sean Dyche must tweak formation in light of Burnley's wounded wide men

A slate of eight fixtures are set to undergo Saturday in the Premier League, headlined by Leicester's clash with Chelsea.

Sean Dyche finds himself with an unusual selection issue for Saturday's home game against Southampton, with plenty of central midfield choices, but not many possible options out wide. Scott Arfield and Johann Gudmundsson both collected hamstring injuries in last weekend's FA Cup third-round draw at Sunderland and the first-choice pair of wide men are not expected to be available as a result.

George Boyd is one of Dyche's most trusted lieutenants but after the 31-year-old, the winger cupboard is very bare, with Michael Kightly barely getting a kick of the ball this season, although he impressed in a second-half cameo at the Stadium of Light, where he had what would have been the winning goal ruled out for Sam Vokes being offside.

Dyche has resorted to his favoured 4-4-2 in recent weeks, which has enabled the tenacious striker Ashley Barnes to provide a nuisance factor alongside top goalscorer Andre Gray, but in the absence of Arfield and Gudmundsson the manager could be forced into another tactical change.

Burnley -- with seven Premier League wins at home already this season -- have had a lot of joy with 4-5-1 at Turf Moor, but Gray appears to be unsuited to playing as a lone striker and it would feel like a waste to ask him to play on one of the flanks, although his pace would be useful on the break. He cannot be left out either, the striker having scored four goals across two festive fixtures at home recently, including a clinical hat trick in the 4-1 mauling of Sunderland.

The Clarets currently have plenty of strength in depth in central midfield, where the return of Joey Barton on a short-term deal until the end of the season has given Dyche quality cover in the most important area of the pitch. Barton's advanced age -- he will be 35 later this year -- means he is unlikely to be able to play 90 minutes every week, however, while there remain question marks over the fitness of Belgium international Steven Defour, who completed his first full match for Burnley at Sunderland.

In addition, Dyche can turn to club-record signing Jeff Hendrick, who continues to impress as he settles into life in the Premier League, as well as Dean Marney, who has been a stalwart since his signing in 2010. Hendrick is the most versatile of the quartet, having played high up the pitch as a No. 10 at times this season, while for Republic of Ireland he has also featured ostensibly as a wide midfielder, although with a brief to stay narrow and compact.

Should Dyche prefer to stick with 4-4-2, Hendrick could therefore be asked to fill in on the right flank, potentially enabling the improving full-back Matt Lowton to bomb forward more often. Hendrick came off the bench at Sunderland last weekend to briefly do this job.

The onus will be on Burnley to create chances on Saturday, with Southampton having lost three straight Premier League matches, although a 1-0 midweek home EFL Cup semifinal victory over Liverpool will have been a confidence boost for Claude Puel's men. Southampton have only scored 19 league goals this season, three fewer than Dyche's side, with only strugglers Hull City and Middlesbrough less effective in front of goal.

Record signing Jeff Hendrick could well slide to the wing to fill in for Burnley's ailing wide men.

In Virgil van Dijk, the Saints have one of the outstanding defenders in the league, but in the absence of wantaway captain Jose Fonte there could be a weakness alongside him, with Maya Yoshida being prone to poor mistakes. He is certainly a player the Clarets could look to exploit.

Former Burnley starlet Jay Rodriguez is sure to get a fantastic reception, assuming he is selected, with his fellow ex-Claret Charlie Austin still out with a shoulder injury. Rodriguez is a gifted attacker but he does not carry a strong goal threat, with just three Premier League strikes to his name this season, although he will be determined to impress on his return to his boyhood club.

While the Saints have finished in the top eight of the Premier League three seasons in a row, improving in each of those campaigns to reach sixth last year, they sit 10th, a single point above Burnley. With the Clarets having already beaten top-half sides Liverpool, Everton and Bournemouth at Turf Moor, this match has to be viewed as a good chance to earn more points.

A draw would likely be taken by fans of either side ahead of the game, but Dyche's men have some daunting games around the corner and they will want to continue their strong home form. Momentum is crucial to surviving in the Premier League. Burnley currently have plenty.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.