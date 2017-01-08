Sam Vokes wasteful as Burnley, Sunderland settle for 0-0 draw

Sam Vokes had chances to win it for Burnley but his inability to convert means they'll face an irritating replay.

A desperately poor match ended in an inevitable 0-0 draw, meaning Sunderland and Burnley will have to go again in an FA Cup third round replay.

The draw was the last result either side wanted but with little quality on show, a goalless draw was always the most likely outcome. On his second debut for the Clarets, Joey Barton roundly booed with every touch of the ball by home fans remembering his Newcastle United past.

A replay is scheduled for Jan. 17 and neither manager will welcome the addition to their calendar. Yet Burnley will be confident of getting the job done at Turf Moor, where they have already won seven matches this season.

Positives

Any clean sheet is always a massive positive and young goalkeeper Nick Pope performed well despite having relatively little to do, while a rejigged back four was rarely stretched by the Sunderland attack. This was just the second time the Clarets have avoided defeat away from home in any competition, with the result boding well for their upcoming away games against the Premier League's bottom five. Meanwhile Steven Defour completed 90 minutes for the first time since joining the club last summer as he continues to work through his ongoing fitness issues.

Negatives

Injuries to Scott Arfield and Johann Gudmundsson are hopefully not serious, but the fact that both wide midfielders were forced off during the second half indicated why a lot of Premier League managers opt to heavily rotate their squads for cup fixtures.

Burnley created just about enough to win the game, hitting the woodwork via a James Tarkowski header and having a goal ruled out for offside, but they could hardly argue with a 0-0 draw and there was a paucity of quality balls in the final third.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Dyche made six changes to his side and got the balance right between using key players and giving fringe professionals a chance to impress, but there was understandably a lack of cohesion in his team at times. With two of his three substitutions enforced by injuries, it is difficult to judge whether Dyche could have done more to try to win the game, with his side well on top during the second period.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Nick Pope, 7 -- A good save from Jack Rodwell's fierce shot was the only time Pope was really extended as he deputised for rested Clarets captain Tom Heaton.

DF Tendayi Darikwa, 6 -- Given a rare chance to shine, the reserve full-back provided plenty of energy but his final ball lacked quality.

DF Michael Keane, 7 -- An easy afternoon saw Keane thrive against a Black Cats side short of invention.

DF James Tarkowski, 8 -- Making only his second start of the season, Tarkowski excelled at the back, showing why some supporters believe he should be partnering Keane on a regular basis.

DF Stephen Ward, 7 -- The Republic of Ireland left-back continues to be one of the team's most dependable players.

MF Scott Arfield, 6 -- Arfield set up Sam Vokes with a neat early through-ball but he did not have a lot of impact thereafter and succumbed to a suspected hamstring injury.

MF Joey Barton, 8 -- On his second debut for the club, Barton looked like he had never been away from the Clarets midfield. A late booking was the only blot in a controlled performance.

MF Steven Defour, 7 -- The Belgian made it through the full 90 minutes for the first time for the Clarets and delivered the corner from which Tarkowski hit the woodwork, but he was outshone by Barton.

MF Johann Gudmundsson, 6 -- Another to suffer a hamstring injury, Gudmundsson had tested Vito Mannone in the first half but he wasted possession too often.

FW Andre Gray, 6 -- A missed chance in the first 10 minutes was the only sight of goal all game for Gray, who continues to await his first goal of the season away from Turf Moor.

FW Sam Vokes, 5 -- Vokes had an early shot saved by Mannone, missed a headed chance late on and was given offside when Michael Kightly scored with seven minutes to go. All in all, it was a game to forget for the out-of-form striker, whose lack of pace was evident.

Substitutes

MF Michael Kightly, 7 -- The winger has hardly kicked a ball in anger this season but he was lively enough in his half-hour appearance to suggest he probably should have been in the team for this game.

FW Ashley Barnes, NR -- Burnley looked much more dangerous when Barnes was on the pitch.

MF Jeff Hendrick, NR -- Added zip and purpose to a Clarets midfield that had grown a little ponderous.

