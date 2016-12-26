Dyche must target first away win for Burnley in FA Cup trip to Sunderland

Sean Dyche must target a first away win when his Burnley travel to Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The FA Cup is low on the list of priorities for both Burnley and Sunderland this season, with Sean Dyche and David Moyes likely to rotate their squads for this all-Premier League third-round tie. But with the Clarets having failed to win away from home all season -- they were beaten by Accrington Stanley of League Two in the League Cup in August -- there is plenty of incentive for Dyche to target a victory at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

A number of fringe players could benefit from a start and the likes of James Tarkowski and Michael Kightly could be in line to make rare appearances in the starting XI, with indispensable men like captain Tom Heaton and star player Steven Defour surely not risked.

Defour has been in and out of the team, with ongoing injury issues preventing him from playing 90 minutes each week, and he is likely to be protected, as more minutes on the pitch do not appear to be improving his match fitness. With ice being immediately applied to his thigh by physios whenever he is substituted, it is clear that plenty of care has to be taken with the Belgian.

Burnley supporters will be hoping to see Joey Barton make his second debut for the club, with the FA having given the veteran midfielder until the end of the month to respond to gambling charges and Dyche appearing unconcerned about the prospect of the player being given a ban. His return adds to Dyche's previously thin options in central midfield and although he has played reserve-team football since confirming his return to Turf Moor, there is no substitute for first-team action and he will need to get minutes under his belt.

Among the fringe players on show could well be young goalkeeper Nick Pope, who signed for a seven-figure fee from Charlton Athletic last summer. Pope is presumably seen as a possible long-term replacement for Heaton, who may eventually decide he needs to leave Turf Moor to nail down a regular place in the England squad, although Paul Robinson was preferred when Heaton missed action with a calf injury earlier in the season.

Teenage midfielder Aiden O'Neill might also be involved, having been taken out of the spotlight by Dyche after he was perhaps prematurely rushed into the first-team fold. O'Neill, who signed professional terms less than a year ago, has featured just once since August and there is a sense that his promotion to senior duty was perhaps more due to a lack of alternatives than his quality.

O'Neill has not played poorly though, far from it, and with Dyche having failed to bring any young talent through during his four years in charge at the club, the Australian still looks the most likely of the current crop of youngsters at Turf Moor to make the step up.

Fans would surely not swap a cup run for Premier League relegation, but progression in the FA Cup would still be welcomed, as Burnley have not been to a cup quarterfinal since 2008-09, when they reached the last four of the League Cup before a memorably dramatic exit to Tottenham.

Last season, the Clarets were also drawn against a team from the same division, with Dyche's men taking on Middlesbrough, who were ahead in the race for promotion at the time. Despite resting a handful of players, Burnley won 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium and the victory acted as a catalyst for the rest of the season. The team enjoyed 23 games unbeaten in the Championship, although they went out of the FA Cup in the next round, losing 2-1 at Arsenal.

Proving that they could beat a team of a similar standard away from home was a pivotal moment and a win at the Stadium of Light this weekend would be just as important, as Dyche's team still have to visit each of the Premier League's bottom-five sides.

With just one point taken from their nine away matches, the Clarets currently have by far the worst away record in the Premier League, with Leicester the only other side waiting for a first victory.

Those upcoming games against relegation rivals are going to be key, as Burnley's excellent home form cannot be relied upon for the rest of the campaign.

Losing at Accrington showed Burnley's strength in depth is not sufficient to withstand wholesale changes and produce a cohesive performance, so Dyche must somehow find a balance between giving key men a rest, and offering youth and fringe players a chance to impress.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.