Burnley's travel sickness continues with defeat to 10-man Manchester City

It's a new year but the same old story as Burnley's rotten away form in the Premier League continued with a 2-1 loss at 10-man Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Sean Dyche's men held their own in the first half and had a huge chance to get a result after Fernandinho was rightly dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Johann Gudmundsson, but the Burnley boss was cautious and Pep Guardiola's proactive half time introduction of David Silva and Sergio Aguero turned the game in the hosts' favour.

Dyche might not have the squad depth and star players Guardiola has, but his cautious approach cost his side and they remain winless on the road this season, albeit holding on to 11th place in the table.

Positives

For the first half, Burnley matched City and were rarely threatened after a couple of early Tom Heaton saves, although their own threat was minimal. The Clarets were getting thrashed regularly away from home earlier in the season and their last three games on the road have ended in one-goal losses, so progress is being made. Sort of.

Negatives

The Clarets will rarely get a better chance to win away from home than this, with City on the ropes following Fernandinho's red card. But instead they sat back and City's extra quality inevitably told, with a late fightback proving to be too little, too late.

Individual errors again cost Burnley, with Scott Arfield and Ben Mee primarily responsibility for Gael Clichy and Aguero's goals respectively, although Mee at least made amends by scrambling in a goal of his own against his former club.

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Dyche's team selection was questionable, with Steven Defour dropped after his masterclass against Sunderland last Saturday, but his tactics at least had his side level at the break, against 10 men and in the hunt for at least a point.

But when Dyche could have been bold and taken the game to City, he elected to wait and see and by the time he made his first change, Burnley were behind.

Getting out-thought by Guardiola is nothing to be ashamed of, but Dyche simply has to prove he can be proactive when a game is there for the taking. That said, most Clarets supporters would certainly have taken a narrow loss to City at the start of the day and it is a sign of the continued fine progress being made that the end result was disappointing.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Tom Heaton, 6 -- Kept Burnley level with important early saves, but the captain was among those at fault for City's second goal.

DF Matt Lowton, 6 -- Another steady game for the full-back, who has been much improved since being dropped.

DF Michael Keane, 6 -- Perhaps could have blocked Aguero's strike had he positioned himself right on the post, but it was a sensational hit from a tight angle.

DF Ben Mee, 5 -- A mixed bag against his old club, Mee scored his first goal of the season but his error let City in for their second and his distribution was poor; a loose early pass could have easily cost his side.

DF Stephen Ward, 6 -- A superb challenge on Aguero early in the second half prevented a certain goal.

MF Scott Arfield, 5 -- A poor selection, Arfield struggled defensively throughout and he gave Clichy far too much room for City's opener.

MF Jeff Hendrick, 6 -- Returning from suspension, he did not have enough impact in midfield and he needs to be more ambitious on the ball.

MF George Boyd, 5 -- Ineffective from the wing and surely in line to be dropped soon.

MF Johann Gudmundsson, 6 -- Didn't produce enough on his first start since recovering from injury and was fortunate not to be seriously hurt by Fernandinho's wild tackle.

FW Andre Gray, 5 -- A lack of service limited the impact of the in-form striker, who mishit a late volley wide from a decent position.

FW Ashley Barnes, 5 -- Wasted Burnley's only opening of the first half and had a quiet game overall.

Substitutes:

MF Steven Defour, 6 -- Sent in the corner from which Burnley scored, but the Belgian is not suited to being an impact sub and he took time to adapt to the game.

FW Sam Vokes, 6 -- The striker also have a hand in Mee's goal by challenging the weak Claudio Bravo.

FW Patrick Bamford, N/R -- Dyche's last throw of the dice had no time to show what he can do, which is a familiar story for the on-loan forward.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.