Gray's glorious hat trick and raw pace lift Burnley past sloppy Sunderland

Andre Gray's hat trick powered Burnley to a convincing 4-1 victory over Sunderland.

Sean Dyche was quite pleased with a thorough four-goal performance from his Burnely side against Sunderland.

Burnley's seventh home win of the season was their largest victory in the Premier League this campaign. The final scoreline of 4-1 flattered a frankly awful Sunderland side, as it could have been a lot worse.

Andre Gray's first Premier League hat trick displayed his raw pace and clinical finishing, as he took full advantage of sloppy Sunderland defending to send the Clarets shooting up to 11th in the league table.

Positives

Burnley were more threatening than in any other game this season, although they were helped out by the completely atrocious visitors. Gray was ruthless in front of goal and, as in the 1-0 Boxing Day win over Middlesbrough, once the Clarets got the opening goal they were always going to win the match. With a nine-point cushion from the drop zone, it would surely take a disaster for them to be relegated from here, with 23 points on the board at the halfway stage of the season.

Negatives

Burnley won by three clear goals but the margin of victory could and perhaps should have been greater, with Sunderland capitulating during the second half. But instead, the Clarets backed off once they had four goals and the Black Cats were able to grab a soft consolation on the break. Goal difference is unlikely to send Sean Dyche's side down, but it felt like a slightly missed opportunity to pile up a massive victory.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Dyche reintroduced Steven Defour to the team after three games on the bench and he was a class above in midfield, while Scott Arfield excelled in a narrow role on the left to ensure the Clarets dominated. Once John O'Shea dropped back from midfield into defence following Lamine Kone's injury, Burnley looked like scoring with every attack. Dyche could have used the comfortable three points to give minutes to Patrick Bamford or Aiden O'Neill, but declined and instead used safe substitutions.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Tom Heaton, 7 -- Had almost nothing to do in Burnley's goal for the second game running, Jermain Defoe giving him no chance with the visitors' consolation.

DF Matthew Lowton, 7 -- Was beaten much too easily by Adnan Januzaj in the buildup to Sunderland's goal, but it was a mostly solid showing from the right-back, who performed well against Victor Anichebe in the air.

DF Michael Keane, 8 -- Was back to his commanding best in a dominant display after a slightly hesitant performance against Middlesbrough.

DF Ben Mee, 7 -- Lost Defoe for the goal, but was otherwise very solid in defence.

DF Stephen Ward, 8 -- Was the pick of the Clarets' back line. His reading of the game was sublime and his use of the ball was excellent, although he missed a presentable chance.

MF Dean Marney, 8 -- Dominated Sunderland's midfield, but a ridiculous booking for a perfectly clean tackle rules him out of the game at Manchester City on Monday.

MF Steven Defour, 9 -- His recent absence from the side is a mystery. He is Burnley's best player and was virtually faultless, his wide range of passing and ability to set the tempo key, with a superb ball in to Ashley Barnes for Burnley's third his personal highlight.

MF George Boyd, 7 -- Caused huge problems for Sunderland with his pressing, but gave the ball away for the visitors' goal.

MF Scott Arfield, 8 -- Put in a season-best performance, including winning the penalty for the Clarets' fourth goal, but struggled a touch after moving inside following Defour's substitution.

FW Andre Gray, 9 -- Scored with his first real chance and added two more in quick succession after the interval, with Sunderland never getting to grips with his speed. He is now Burnley's top scorer this season with five goals, four of which have been scored in the last two games, and is full of confidence.

FW Ashley Barnes, 8 -- Was again given nothing by a pernicious referee, but linked the play tremendously well, rolled in a calm penalty to add the fourth goal and helped create two of Gray's glorious treble.

Substitutes

MF Johann Gudmundsson, 6 -- Sent in some dangerous crosses as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury.

FW Sam Vokes, N/R -- Was mostly uninvolved as Burnley went on the defensive to see the game out despite their very comfortable lead.

DF James Tarkowski, N/R -- Bringing the defender on for the last five minutes rather than giving Bamford or O'Neill a chance to impress was a bizarre decision from Dyche. He completed one pass.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.