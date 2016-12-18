Ben Mee superb, Andre Gray scores as Burnley beat Middlesbrough

Andre Gray scored the vital goal for Sean Dyche's side against Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

A fairly dire game was always likely to be settled by either a moment of magic or a mistake. It proved to be a bit of both as Victor Valdes fumbled Andre Gray's powerful volley with 10 minutes to go to hand Burnley a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

Once the Clarets were in front, their sixth home victory of the season was never really in doubt, with a very tight match settled by a single goal. It felt like a Championship clash at times, with referee Craig Pawson handing out 11 bookings despite it not being a remotely dirty affair.

Positives

Burnley's first clean sheet since October needed excellent defensive resilience although Boro's threat was minimal and they appeared to be playing for a draw at times. Andre Gray's drought was ended in style and with the striker often scoring in streaks, he should now go on a fine run after his first goal since returning from suspension.

Negatives

The Clarets did not create an awful lot, but conditions were tough at a wet and windy Turf Moor and they still did just about enough to deserve the victory, somehow picking up six bookings in the process.

With Dean Marney injured and Jeff Hendrick suspended, they could be without their first-choice central midfield unit for the crucial home game against Sunderland on Dec. 31 but at least right-back Matt Lowton will return after serving his one-match ban.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Dyche switched from the 4-5-1 that has been successful at home, preferring the 4-4-2 with Gray and Ashley Barnes up front that caused so many problems for Tottenham last time out. The decision just about paid off although Sam Vokes had replaced Barnes by the time the opening goal arrived. Dyche was also forced into using Steven Defour due to Marney's injury -- a different substitution had been prepared -- and the Belgian immeasurably improved the Clarets.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Tom Heaton, 7 -- The little work the captain had to do was managed easily, while his accurate long ball to Vokes would also create Gray's goal.

DF Jon Flanagan, 6 -- Deputising for the suspended Lowton, on-loan Flanagan had a few hairy moments, was poor in possession and was booked for a daft challenge. That said, he did win a handful of crucial tackles.

DF Michael Keane, 7 -- A hesitant first half was followed by an improved second period for Keane, who covered for Flanagan on a couple of occasions and was the only Clarets defender to escape a yellow.

DF Ben Mee, 8 -- Strong in the tackle and rarely giving Alvaro Negredo a sniff of goal, Mee was the pick of the Clarets team on the day.

DF Stephen Ward, 7 -- Booked for a rash foul on Antonio Barragan (probably the worst tackle of the match), Ward was otherwise solid at left-back.

MF Dean Marney, 7 -- Fitness continues to be a slight concern for Marney, who limped off in the closing stages. Prior to that, he was a vital cog in an impressive central midfield display.

MF Jeff Hendrick, 7 -- Yet another to go in Pawson's full notebook, Hendrick's yellow rules him out of Burnley's next game though the booking did not affect a controlled performance rich with attacking influence.

Burnley were defensively strong and Andre Gray took his chance up front in Monday's precious 1-0 win.

MF George Boyd, 6 -- An obvious weak link, Boyd improved on some of his poor recent displays while continuing to make minimal impact going forward.

MF Scott Arfield, 6 -- Arfield's decision to float several free-kicks and corners despite gusts of wind blowing around Turf Moor was questionable at best and plain daft at worst.

FW Andre Gray, 7 -- His second goal of the season was firmly hit but owed a sizeable debt to Valdes for spilling it. That said, Gray deserves plenty of credit for reading Vokes' flick and taking on the shot early.

FW Ashley Barnes, 6 -- A lot of huff and puff from Barnes, who tested Valdes with an ambitious first-half shot, but he rarely looked likely to score and was the first Clarets player to be substituted.

Substitutes

FW Sam Vokes, 7 -- A superb flick-on created Gray's winning goal, with Vokes likely earning himself a start in Burnley's next match as a result.

MF Steven Defour, NR -- Left out for the first home game since he signed, Defour was given 15 minutes to impress and helped the Clarets to seal a crucial three points with a bright and breezy cameo.

MF Johann Gudmundsson, NR -- The Iceland international returned after a spell out with a hamstring injury and his return is welcome as the winger has been missed -- he should start against Sunderland.

