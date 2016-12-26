Burnley's home form is enough for survival but away results must improve

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Burnley have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can Sean Dyche keep his men in the Premier League? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: B-

Positives:

Burnley sit comfortably above the relegation zone, and all supporters would certainly have taken that before the start of the season. They have been excellent at home, beating Liverpool and Everton and holding their own against Arsenal. Five home victories so far is an excellent haul that has ensured Turf Moor remains fortress-like following last year's promotion. The team seems more equipped for survival than in their two previous relegations.

New signings Steven Defour and Jeff Hendrick have provided craft and tenacity in a midfield that battles even against the best sides in the league, while Tom Heaton and Michael Keane have continued to prove themselves as high-class talents, earning involvement in England squads. Up front, Sam Vokes has surprised plenty of people with a bunch of goals. Dyche has also raised eyebrows; the manager is displaying a previously unseen ability to use different systems.

A switch from 4-4-2 to 4-5-1 at home has proven very successful, enabling the Clarets to gain control of the middle of the park, although their main threat is still on the counterattack. Currently, they look to have a decent chance of staying in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's side have been superb at home but need to resolve their terrible away form.

Negatives:

At Turf Moor, Burnley look the part as a Premier League outfit, but on the road, they have been fairly atrocious, collecting a single point for their efforts away from home. Dyche appears increasingly desperate, often blaming referees in a bid to mask his team's poor performances, with zero creative spark from his side, especially when they fall behind.

Heads have occasionally dropped when Burnley have conceded away from home, and there does not appear to be any belief that comebacks are possible. When the Clarets have conceded first in games this season, they have lost every single time; that will have to change if they are to stay up.

Loan signings Jon Flanagan and Patrick Bamford have made zero impact between them, and the pair may as well return to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively when the transfer window reopens. The signings are evidently not trusted by Dyche.

Star man:

Defour is Burnley's best player by some distance, but the Belgian's fitness issues have perhaps prevented him from having an even greater impact. When he is fit and in the team, he shines as a class above and often drags others up to his level. The midfielder's quality from set pieces won the home game against Watford almost single-handedly but of late, he has struggled to find a place in the side.

Defour seems to be only fit enough to last an hour in most games, which is perhaps due to how much time he spends chasing the ball. He has been dropped for away matches recently; Dyche does not seem to think Defour has the legs to play in a 4-4-2. But the Clarets should be finding a system to suit Defour rather than leaving him out to use a shape that hasn't been working away from home.

Regardless, whether or not Burnley survive this season, Defour has surely done enough to ensure he will have plenty of offers from Premier League clubs at the end of the season despite the ongoing question marks over his fitness levels.

Jon Flanagan brought a lot of hype with him on loan from Liverpool but has struggled to make progress.

Flop:

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the signing of Flanagan on a season-long loan, with the full-back having come close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool just a couple of years ago. But Flanagan has really struggled to make any impact at Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old had a stinker on his debut for the club, a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup, but in his defence, he was not the only player who played badly that day. Flanagan then had to wait a couple of months for his next chance and performed reasonably well in two substitute appearances and one start filling in for the injured Stephen Ward at left-back. That strong run of games produced an impressive seven points for the Clarets.

But when Flanagan next started, a 2-0 loss at Stoke City, playing in what should be his best position at right-back, he was again desperately poor and immediately lost his place to Matt Lowton, who has been one of the team's weaker links this season. Flanagan for Lowton looked a clear upgrade on paper, but it has not yet proven to be the case at all.

Predicted finish: Avoiding relegation.

It's going to be tight, but the Clarets might just have enough to survive.

Jamie Smith is ESPN FC's Burnley blogger. Follow him on Twitter @nonaynevernet.