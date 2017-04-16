Dortmund show impressive character in beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1

Dortmund paid tribute to injured teammate Marc Bartra amid beating Frankfurt 3-1 on Saturday.

DORTMUND, Germany -- Just four days after the horrific attack on the team bus, Borussia Dortmund turned in an impressive home performance against Eintracht Frankfurt, winning 3-1. They remain one point behind Hoffenheim in the hunt for third place.

Positives

"Together against homophobia," read a massive banner in the West stand of the Westfalenstadion. It was a nice touch to demonstrate togetherness and standing up for values during troubling times at the club. The Black and Yellows were dominant, extending the home unbeaten streak to 35 games in the league. In the light of Tuesday's events, it cannot be rated highly enough.

Negatives

BVB are susceptible to counter-attacks and will probably be for seasons to come.

Manager rating out of 10 7 -- Thomas Tuchel fielded a strong line-up that did not show the strains of Wednesday's Champions League message.

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Roman Burki, 7 -- Prevented Frankfurt's equaliser with a monster reflex to deny Mijat Gacinovic from close range in the 22nd minute but didn't have a chance of keeping out Marco Fabian's curler in the 28th minute.

DF Lukasz Piszczek, 6 -- As a right centre-half, Piszczek usually only catches the eye when he scores of a set-piece or produces an error leading to a goal as he did on Wednesday against Monaco.

DF Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 8 -- He was the deepest positioned BVB player when he received the ball, took his heart in his hand, marched onwards, beat a defensive midfielder with a dummy and drilled it into the top left corner from outside of the box. Play the music, drop the shades. What a cracking hit by Sokratis in the 34th minute to restore Dortmund's lead.

DF Sven Bender, 6 -- After countless injuries, the 27-year-old has been impressive in seamlessly returning to the team. Tuchel did not want to overextend the centre-back with Marc Bartra out for four weeks and took Bender off at halftime.

MF Christian Pulisic, 6 -- A strong start by the 18-year-old, whose pace and quick changes of direction took Frankfurt's backline by surprise and assisted Reus early on. However, he still a lot to learn in the defensive department when acting as a wing-back. His form faded after 30 minutes.

MF Julian Weigl, 6 -- A very risk-averse match from the guy with the no. 33 on his back. Subbed off after 76 minutes.

MF Nuri Sahin, 6 -- It was a first start of the season for Sahin, who looked rustier than he did in the second half against Monaco. His perfectly weighted pass in the pass of Dembele for the game winning counter-attack reminded everyone of his capabilities.

MF Marcel Schmelzer, 6 -- Better stuff from the left-sided wing-back than in the recent two matches. Could have picked up an assist in the first half if he'd had more composure with his cutbacks. Had to hold back Ousmane Dembele in the second half, who was about to get into a cockfight with Fabian.

MF Shinji Kagawa, 7 -- A superb first half was followed by a formidable second half. The Japanese looks like he belongs as a central attacking midfielder.

FW Marco Reus, 8 -- Backheel. Goal. Marco Reus was back and on the scoresheet after three minutes, re-introducing himself after a month of injury with a flashy goal early on. Continued to be a threat throughout the first half until his substitution at half time. It was also the return of sharp "gegenpressing."

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 7 -- Picked up a clever pre-assist for the 1-0 and finished the game off in the 86th minute with a trademark dink over Lukas Hradecky. Now scored nine goals in the last eight games, and 26 in total.

Substitutes

DF Matthias Ginter, 6 -- No trouble in defense this time.

MF Ousmane Dembele, 7 -- Showed a lot of composure to assist Aubameyang to stick the ball through three unorganised Frankfurt players. However, the difference in BVB's "gegenpressing" was visible with Dembele on the field instead of Reus.

MF Gonzalo Castro, NR -- Introduced with 15 minutes left to play to give Weigl a break.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.