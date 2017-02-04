Borussia Dortmund under pressure to regain positive momentum vs. Benfica

Thomas Tuchel wants Dortmund to move on from their recent dip in form and bring their best performance possible at Benfica.

"The eye of the storm is one of the calmest places," Thomas Tuchel said in Lisbon on Friday at his pre-match news conference ahead of Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League away leg to Benfica in the round of 16. "It's our task to remain calm and focused on the things that we can influence," the Dortmund manager added.

In the past week, the Black and Yellows have become the centre of extensive criticism regarding matters both on and off the pitch.

On Friday, Borussia Dortmund accepted the German FA (DFB) ruling of a partial stadium closure as a result of the crowd trouble that marred their recent home game against RB Leipzig. As a result, Dortmund's "Yellow Wall," Europe's largest terrace for standing supporters, will remain empty in Saturday's home match against VfL Wolfsburg.

The following weekend, it was the team itself that received increased scrutiny after undoing two more than formidable performances against Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in an embarrassing 2-1 away defeat to last-placed SV Darmstadt. This dress rehearsal ahead of the Benfica match was lost in an abject, arrogant performance by a Dortmund team that seems to play less emphatically against inferior teams.

"We've failed on every level today," a resigned Tuchel conceded after the match, adding: "There has to be a rethink. We're not only what we show against Leipzig and Bayern but also what we show against Darmstadt."

Sporting director Michael Zorc piled on those comments last Friday. "We were never in competition mode: in some cases, they were only jogging around the pitch. That has to do with a lack of attitude no matter who is on the pitch." For Dortmund, it was a spurned chance to reclaim the targeted third place given that every teams between second and seventh place lost. Instead, Dortmund's topsy-turvy campaign continues.

The Estadio da Luz should provide a sufficient stage for Dortmund to show their quality, though. Tuchel's side have risen to the occasion thus far in the Champions League, topping their group over Real Madrid while setting a record for most goals scored (21) in the group stages.

Tuchel's initial focus, however, is likely to be on shoring up his defence as was the case in BVB's 1-0 recent win over Leipzig, where they created the majority of their chances on the break. Marc Bartra is likely to come back into the team as the coach is expected to revert to a back-three again in his first Champions League knock-out match.

Thomas Tuchel and Dortmund need to shrug off last week's shock defeat and get a good result at Benfica.

Once again, Dortmund will have to make do without Mario Gotze, who didn't recover in time from an abductor injury to make the trip, but the return of both starting full-backs, Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek, is a boost given how much their absences were felt on the weekend. At least personnel-wise, the Black and Yellows should arrive in Portugal with a squad close to full strength.

However odd it may sound, the team that deservedly lost to Bundesliga minnows Darmstadt could muster a deep run in the Champions League. Depending on the luck of the draw they could even pull off a visit to the semifinals but the groundwork for that has to be laid on Tuesday, where two attacking-minded teams are probably going to take a more precautious approach as is so often the case in Europe's top competition.

Given Dortmund's rather shoddy away record -- one win out of their last seven matches across all competitions -- they will be content to come away with a draw, although Tuchel said on Friday that he intends to win the game. Either way, BVB have to show at least a positive performance, or the eye of the storm could become uncomfortable for Tuchel and his team quickly. Their Champions League campaign thus far has been the upside to an otherwise mediocre campaign, that is trailing expectations domestically. This upside can quickly evaporate and few their overall situation in even a more grim light.

Against Benfica, the pressure is firmly on Dortmund to regain some positive momentum.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.