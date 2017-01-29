Ousmane Dembele best for Dortmund in German Cup quarterfinal win

Ousmane Dembele was Dortmund's brightest player as Tuchel's side needed penalties to advance in the German Cup.

Borussia Dortmund progressed to the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Wednesday night, beating Hertha Berlin in a penalty shootout (4-2) after 120 highly contested minutes that ended 1-1.

Positives

The German FA introduced a new rule that allowed coaches to make a fourth substitution in the overtime of the DFB Cup. Thomas Tuchel revealed at the post-match news conference, which was held close to midnight, that he would have made two more substitutions in the extra half-hour because of injury if he had the option.

For Dortmund it was vital to stay in the cup competition, which is their only realistic chance at winning silverware this season. Having drawn third-tier side Sportfreunde Lotte next, they should make it to the semifinals without too many problems. Overall, it seems as though Tuchel's players are raising the level of their performances, though their profligacy in front of goal remains a point of contention.

Negatives

As mentioned, Dortmund should have killed off the match in the 90 minutes as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasted a hat trick of chances against the excellent Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein. The 30 additional minutes took their toll on Dortmund, as Ousmane Dembele and Matthias Ginter left the game with cramps and knocks. With another gritty away match to Darmstadt and the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on the horizon, BVB need a healthy squad for some stressful weeks ahead.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- For the first time since being BVB's appointed manager, Tuchel didn't make any changes to the starting lineup between two competitive games.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Roman Burki, 8 -- While he didn't have a chance to save Salomon Kalou's effort in the 27th minute, he could have saved all three penalties that Hertha managed to steer on target. Yet he did save the effort from Vladimir Darida. His confident aura helped BVB win on penalties.

DF Lukasz Piszczek, 4 -- Not a big help in build-up play. Kalou stole a couple of yards from the right-back to score the opening goal, completely unmarked. Had to be taken off at halftime because of an injury.

DF Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 4 -- Nearly handed Vedad Ibisevic a goal on a silver platter, losing the ball but recovering it with a last-ditch tackle. After a solid performance overall, he got himself sent off, seeing two yellow cards within 20 seconds for complaining to the referee over four yards of field position of a free kick in a harmless position. Tuchel joked after the game that "we would have done everything in our power to not let him shoot a penalty kick. But he took care of that himself."

DF Marc Bartra, 7 -- Kalou's opener came from a lazy ball into the middle by Bartra. The ball was in the net before Dortmund could transition from their build-up phase to defence. However, the Spanish centre-back can come away encouraged by his work over the 120 minutes.

MF Erik Durm, 6 -- Relentless runner and created space for Dembele.

MF Marcel Schmelzer, 6 -- Picked up a knock and stayed in the locker room after the first half.

MF Julian Weigl, 6 -- Doesn't shy away from tackles as much as he did in the past. With Hertha made his life tough in midfield but he managed to prevent the visitors from dispossessing him in compromising positions. Should have picked up an assist, but Aubameyang squandered the chance.

MF Raphael Guerreiro, 5 -- Not quite there yet after missing almost half the season so far through injury. Especially in defence, where the Portuguese international didn't adjust in the manner Tuchel would have wanted. Nevertheless, he showed some excellent positioning in the half-spaces, which instigated some promising attacks.

MF Ousmane Dembele, 8 -- Without a doubt, Dembele was once again BVB's best player on the field. He created most of Dortmund's chances through either clever dribbles or through-balls. After 100 minutes he had what Tuchel described as a "full body cramp," but the Frenchman came back for the second half of stoppage time after extensive treatment on the sideline.

FW Marco Reus, 7 -- Scored the vital equaliser shortly after halftime and was an ever-present threat.

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 4 -- It was the sort of night on which he couldn't even win the coin toss for the penalty shootout. Dortmund's star striker has been in dire form since returning from the African Nations Cup, making a mess of chances he usually scores with ease. He took his penalty, however, with conviction.

Substitutes

DF Matthias Ginter, 5 -- Brought on for the injured Piszczek and arguably did a better job than his teammate.

MF Christian Pulisic, 7 -- Introduced at halftime, Pulisic's first touch of the game set up Reus for the goal. He continued to power past Berlin defenders on the right wing.

MF Gonzalo Castro, 5 -- Replaced Guerreiro in midfield after 77 minutes but failed to make a lasting impression.

MF Andre Schürrle, 4 -- He was the fourth substitute in extra time but couldn't help his team whatsoever going forward in a half hour of work.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.