Fan Violence, derogatory banners have Dortmund in hot water with German FA

Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.

"We finally want to win the thing," Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer said during the winter training camp in Marbella in January about his team's ambitions in the German Cup. He said it as if the wording of previous years was partially to blame for Dortmund being the bridesmaids three consecutive times in the DFB-Pokal.

When formulating the season objectives, Dortmund officials always said recent years that they want to reach the cup final in Berlin -- which they did, but nothing further. The club is desperate for silverware and the cup is BVB's most realistic shot. Thus, there is little chance they will take Wednesday's match at the Westfalenstadion against Hertha Berlin (2:45 pm ET, on ESPN 3) lightly despite having to make up ground in the Bundesliga and with the UEFA Champions League round of 16 away leg to Benfica lurking around the corner as well.

After a statement victory over second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday, which Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel described as "a 4-0 dressed as a 1-0", the general mood should be more upbeat around the club than it was after the 1-1 draw against Mainz. Yet, the tactical finesse Tuchel applied to gain an advantage over Leipzig, nor the potential momentum BVB could gain from the result hardly found mention since Saturday, with the bone-headed, violent behaviour of Dortmund fans overshadowing everything else.

Ten Leipzig supporters and four police officers were injured when a group of Dortmund fans attacked them with eggs, stones, bottles and fireworks outside the Westfalenstadion, with one of the visiting fans telling ESPN FC on Monday: "They even had a go at children."

Dortmund police said they had filed 28 charges for breaches of the law concerning explosives, assault, dangerous bodily injury, damage to property and theft.

The violent acts have caused a country-wide reaction, as German FA (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel has said the attacks must be the trigger to change the culture of violence within the German game.

"In light of the violent attacks and the massive threat for families and children outside of the stadium as well as the inhuman banners on the stands, we are not allowed to just go back to our everyday business after the first wave of outrage," Grindel said, adding: "It's important now to have a fundamental debate resulting in a joint stance against any form of physical or psychological violence. We need an uprising of the civilised on the stands, and a dissociation with violence. And we need public prosecutors to prosecute the perpetrators and ensure that they are given sentences quickly and commensurate to their actions."

While, German Home Secretary Thomas de Maiziere had earlier told Bild that people "who throw stones and crates of beer at police, and do not even take into account families or children, do not belong in the stadium but under lock and key."

The club, meanwhile, released a statement, assuring "that BVB will be putting everything in place in order to shed light on the misconduct of our own supporters and to enforce strict punishments accordingly."

Often praised for their passion, many BVB's supporters crossed the line and disgraced their club against RB Leipzig.

One way or another, the shameful and harrowing violence shown by Dortmund hooligans will have consequences, as will derogatory banners displayed on the Sudtribune during the game.

The German FA announced it will launch an investigation into the actions of Dortmund fans inside the stadium during the game. The DFB had already sentenced a partial exclusion of fans at a home game in July 2016 following the illegal use of pyrotechnics by Dortmund fans at the 2016 DFB Cup final in May, stating that similar mischiefs already had happened the year before. The sentence, however, was put out on probation until May 2017.

At the last away match in Mainz a fortnight ago, BVB fans once again had used pyrotechnics which should make the case for a partial exclusion.

In any case, there was little of "Echte Liebe" -- the club's own marketing claim -- on display on Saturday. The protests against RB Leipzig, who were founded by energy drink manufacturers Red Bull, backfired on a great scale to say the least.

However, it is important to acknowledge that football and the cultures surrounding it are more often than not a mirror of society. While debates are going on about whether Borussia Dortmund's image has taken a turn for the worse, and if BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is to be blamed for fueling the fire with populistic remarks toward Leipzig, stating "they merely exist to sell more soda cans", it is important to remember that it is not only the football club but the region as a whole that has a problem with right-wing groups that use excessive violence to impose their agenda.

For Borussia Dortmund and politicians alike, Saturday's events should be another call-to-action to not only condemn misconduct but to raise awareness to existing issues of hooliganism and violent right-wing extremists in general to instigate a counter-movement. It's a problem much bigger than football, but football can help solving it.

Banners saying, "I'm for Borussia, football, peaceful fan culture, AGAINST VIOLENCE!" will be on display on Wednesday night in the cup game between BVB and Hertha Berlin.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.