Champions League within reach if Dortmund kickstart season vs. Leipzig

Raf Honigstein expects Christian Pulisic to keep up his sensational form for Dortmund when they face RB Leipzig.

Saturday's match against second-placed RB Leipzig will be a big one for Borussia Dortmund. After their 1-1 draw against Mainz on Matchday 18, which marked the fourth draw of the last five league contests, there is a sense of unease surrounding the Ruhr side.

The games against Bremen and Mainz since the re-start of the Bundesliga in 2017 have shown that Dortmund haven't overcome their struggles just yet. Thomas Tuchel's men did not show the self-understanding of a team that is poised to play Champions League football, as they failed to impose their dominance against inferior opposition.

"The fact is that we lost our identity! I got the feeling we were happy to sit back and defend," a frustrated Tuchel said at the post-match press conference. "We didn't have the courage to move ourselves further forward and thus calm the game down."

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 5:30 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Dortmund are still favourites to reach third place -- which is the minimum requirement of BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to ensure direct qualification for the Champions League -- as they sit just one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt with 16 matches to go. It's too early to hit the panic button just yet, but it's not a foregone conclusion either for Dortmund to reach their goal with Hoffenheim, Cologne and Hertha Berlin all within two points.

Asked about the pressure to finish within the top three, Tuchel told his prematch news conference on Friday: "It looms over us like a cloud."

That looming cloud could have evaporated from the wave of confidence their Saturday opponents Leipzig are riding, which tilts the odds slightly in the promoted side's favour.

"There are not many -- if any promoted teams -- that invested more money in the summer than RB [Leipzig]. They added a lot of quality, which is why they do not play like you usually would play as a promoted side, yet they play with the same euphoria." Tuchel said. "They cannot lose. If they have a bad result, it's a process of learning and they carry on -- which allows them to ride that wave."

Leipzig's 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Hoffenheim on the weekend will only have added to their confidence levels. After all, the east Germans arrive with the comfort of an 11 point margin to Dortmund and thus a spot that would take them directly to Europe.

Leipzig can also rely on their high-octane pressing style, which has proven highly effective in nullifying Dortmund, as their poor results against similar teams such as Bayer Leverkusen have shown.

Thomas Tuchel will have an almost fully-fit squad to pick from ahead of Dortmund's match against Leipzig.

But BVB desperately need this win to kick-start their campaign in 2017 and reinstill confidence for tough weeks ahead that feature midweek games in the cup and Champions League. And there is hope for Dortmund that Saturday's guests are just missing too many key players, to play at their usual level.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will have to make do without his top assist man Emil Forsberg, who is serving a three-game suspension, while his top scorer Timo Werner, Diego Demme and Marcel Sabitzer are all out with illness. These are losses that would hurt any team in the league, as there are 21 Bundesliga goals and 20 assists between the four absentees.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has a fully-fit team available barring the injured Sven Bender and Nuri Sahin. He will hope that the 11 players he picks will rise to the occasion of what should be a promising encounter for seasons to come.

"There's a certain rivalry about this match, and we've been very, very good in those encounters so far," he said.

This will not just be a clash of philosophy on the pitch between BVB's attempted possession-oriented football and Leipzig's quick transition football, however. Dortmund fans will sure to make their voices are heard against the construct that is backed by deep-pocketed Red Bull. For them Leipzig are the epitome for everything that is wrong with modern football, violating the spirit of the 50+1 rule, which exists to prevent companies from owning and managing football clubs in Germany.

Thus the Westfalenstadion should be highly emotional when the game kicks off, lending a special atmosphere to the match. Whether it will be enough for Dortmund to protect their 29-game unbeaten record at home remains to be seen, but they need the win more than Leipzig and that can sometimes be the difference.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.