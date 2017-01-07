Allardyce returns to face a much-changed Bolton from the one he left

Now with Crystal Palace, Sam Allardyce is hoping to work the same kind of miracles he did at Bolton years ago.

Bolton Wanderers were seventh in the Premier League, with European qualification secured for the second time in three years, when Sam Allardyce called time on his eight years as manager of the club in April 2007.

The famous old club's walls had been decorated only by black-and-white photographs from the 1950s and earlier before Allardyce's arrival in October 1999. But soon after, Bolton became a byword for cutting-edge methods on and off the pitch, with "Big Sam" citing his brief spell in the North American Soccer League with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 1983 as the moment when his eyes were opened to the way ahead for the English game.

Bolton Wanderers Bolton Wanderers Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 3:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Under Allardyce, Bolton did everything, and mastered it, before everybody else: video analysis, sports psychology, transfer market analytics. He even introduced Tai-Chi and a session in a Polish cryogenic chamber for players to accelerate recovery from injuries.

Then, on April 29, 2007, he resigned, seeking a new challenge. He eventually took charge at Newcastle United for a disastrous six months, but Bolton have never been the same since and, when Allardyce returns with Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round Saturday, he will see that everything has changed -- even the name of the stadium.

"When Sam left, he said to Sammy Lee, who had stepped up from assistant manager to take over, that the only thing he needed to change were the photographs on the desk in the manager's office," former Bolton forward Kevin Davies told ESPN FC. "Everything was in place for the club to build on the great years it had had under Sam.

"We had consistently finished in the top 10 of the Premier League -- eighth and seventh -- and were pushing hard for the Champions League one year. Looking back, you could say we overachieved under Sam, but that was only because he had this desire and mentality to be the very best.

"He signed top players, but also appointed top quality staff to support him and I think people only began to realise how good they were when the majority of them left to work for bigger clubs and take their careers to a higher level.

"The rot set in really the moment that Sam left and seeing the club in its current situation is really sad."

Bolton remained a top-flight club for five years following Allardyce's departure. Lee's reign lasted only 14 games before he was sacked, with successor Gary Megson forced to cut costs and reduce his squad before handing over to Owen Coyle who, after guiding the club to the 2011 FA Cup semifinal, oversaw relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

Allardyce was responsible for bringing big-name signings to Bolton, like France international Nicolas Anelka.

Not only have Bolton failed to return, they now find themselves in the third tier following relegation last season.

Crippling debts in excess of £170 million left the club facing administration last season before Eddie Davies -- no relation to Kevin -- the Bolton-born self-made millionaire whose fortune was built on manufacturing thermostats for kettles sold up to a consortium having written off virtually all of the debt which was owed solely to him.

Davies and chairman Phil Gartside, who lost his battle with cancer last February, oversaw the club's glory days in tandem with Allardyce, with Davies funding moves for the likes of Youri Djorkaeff, Jay Jay Okocha, Fernando Hierro and Nicolas Anelka.

But without Allardyce at the helm, the club was unable to continue to punch above their weight and the bubble burst.

From enjoying local derbies against Manchester United and Manchester City, Bolton now take on Bury and Rochdale in League One.

Kevin Davies ended his 10-year spell at the club in 2013 and, having scored an equaliser against Bayern Munich in a 2-2 UEFA Cup draw at the Allianz Arena shortly after Allardyce's departure, he admits it is hard to see the club where it is now.

"Sam always had big ambitions for Bolton and you could see that in the players he signed," Davies said. "But I know he grew frustrated at being unable to take the club to the next level.

"When we played Middlesbrough in the 2004 League Cup Final, the chairman told Sam on the morning of the game that the club couldn't afford for us to win the game.

"The cost of playing in Europe, maybe paying bonuses for winning the cup, was too much in the eyes of some and that was what Sam had to deal with.

"None of the players knew it, and I didn't find out until a few years later, but that's not the kind of thing you want to hear ahead of one of the biggest days in the club's history."

Kevin Davies, left, played under Allardyce at Bolton and believes the old boss will be warmly received on his return.

Because of his time at the club during the good days, Allardyce has been blamed by some Bolton supporters for playing a part in their demise, by signing the likes of Djorkaeff and Anelka.

But having returned to club football with Palace following his brief and ignominious spell in charge of England, Allardyce will head back to the Macron Stadium -- formerly the Reebok -- and Davies insists that his old boss will be given a warm reception, and deservedly so.

"I don't think Sam will get a bad reception at all," Davies said. "He took the club from the depths of the Championship and turned them into an established Premier League outfit which qualified for Europe twice under his reign.

"He brought some top players to the club and, in the end, they simply couldn't match his ambition.

"They sold the training ground to Wigan Athletic last year to help get some money into the club and that was a really sad moment because the growth of Bolton under Sam was mirrored by the training ground becoming one of the best around under him.

"Sam was great for Bolton and I think people will remember that when he returns on Saturday."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_