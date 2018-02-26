Sven Ulreich's clean sheet bails out Bayern Munich against Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein stood on his head to keep Robert Lewandowski and Bayern at bay as Hertha held the Bundesliga leaders to a goalless draw.

The Bayern Munich bandwagon was shunted by a resolute Hertha Berlin as the runaway leaders' 14-match winning run ended with their first 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena since April 2012.

Positives

Bayern stretched their unbeaten run to 34 games at the Allianz Arena, the longest sequence since the AA opened in 2005. A sixth consecutive Bundesliga title is just over a month away, as Bayern extended their lead at the top to 20 points -- at least for a day.

Negatives

Failing to win for a 15th straight game, dropping points against the capital city side for the third straight game in a first goalless draw of the season. However, come next month when Bayern are hoisting the title aloft once again, this bore draw will quickly be forgotten.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Jupp Heynckes recovered from a bout of flu which forced him to oversleep Bayern's last home match against his former side Schalke. Hopefully, the 72-year-old will come through a Baltic day in the Bavarian capital without any alarm.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Sven Ulreich, 8 -- Produced fine saves in each half to preserve the clean sheet on his 25th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern. Gets an extra point for staying alert and, more importantly, warm in the arctic conditions.

DF Rafinha, 5 -- Replaced the injured Joshua Kimmich at right-back, but although diligent in defence, the Brazil international doesn't provide anything like the same attacking threat.

DF Mats Hummels, 7 -- Classy and composed throughout with a team-best 145 touches of the ball. Went close to breaking the deadlock late in the first half.

DF Niklas Sule, 6 -- Coped well enough with the pace of former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou, Bayern's summer signing from Hoffenheim slotted in for his 19th Bundesliga appearance of an impressive first season, more than both 2014 World Cup winners Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

DF David Alaba, 6 -- Hardly tested defensively but saw a dipping free kick expertly tipped away by Rune Jarstein in the second half.

MF Javi Martinez, 6 -- The epitome of consistency, this wasn't one of his better days, but Martinez will always be one of the first names on Heynckes' team sheet.

MF Thiago, 6 -- Started the past two Bundesliga games and subbed in both as he makes his way back tenderly from a long injury break. There are better days ahead for the Spain international, who didn't seem to thrive in the freezing (non-Barcelona-like) conditions.

MF Franck Ribery, 5 -- Bayern's longest-serving player was a shadow of his former self on a bitterly cold day in Munich and squandered the best chance of the game, blazing high over the bar after Robben's incisive pass. Hooked for Kingsley Coman on 68 minutes and, all in all, far from a great audition for a new contract.

MF Arjen Robben, 7 -- On a disappointing afternoon, the Dutch master edged the man-of-the-match honours for outfield players, laying on four chances, the best of the bunch which was squandered by his fellow veteran Ribery in the first half.

MF Thomas Muller, 6 -- Muller toiled industriously, but following 70 minutes of frustration, the captain left the pitch to allow "Wagner's Overture."

FW Robert Lewandowski, 6 -- After scoring in 11 home games in succession, and despite far and away a team-best 11 shots on goal, Lewandowski found Hertha goalkeeper in inspired form and couldn't crown his 250th Bundesliga appearance with a precious goal to better the boss' own goal-scoring record.

Substitutes:

MF Kingsley Coman, 6 -- Replaced the elder statesman Ribery and suffered an ankle injury soon after -- although Heynckes said the club doctor didn't think it was serious at the postmatch news conference.

F Sandro Wagner, 5 -- Replaced Muller to very little effect, and to add insult to injury, the ex-Hertha striker got roundly booed by the travelling fans every time he went near the ball.

MF Arturo Vidal, NR -- Came on for the tiring Thiago but couldn't find a way through the unyielding Berlin defence.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC.