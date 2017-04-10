Arturo Vidal's inevitable red card ends Bayern's Champions League hopes

Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Bayern Munich won the battle 2-1 in 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, but lost the war 4-2 after extra time, suffering a bitter 6-3 aggregate defeat to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Real Madrid side.

After a goalless but highly entertaining first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side valiantly secured an extra half-hour with a 2-1 win in normal time to level the tie at 3-3 overall, courtesy of a penalty from Robert Lewandowski on 53 minutes and a slapstick Sergio Ramos own goal -- 102 seconds after Ronaldo headed an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining.

However, just like in the 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Munich, Bayern were again reduced to 10 men when Arturo Vidal was rather predictably shown his second yellow card of the evening on 84 minutes. That man Ronaldo took full advantage in extra time, clinically adding two more goals to seal his hat trick, taking his tally to five in the tie to end the Bavarians' hopes. Substitute Marco Asensio slotted home the final goal of the evening on the counter-attack to seal a breathtaking victory for Los Blancos.

Positives

After a 2-1 defeat in Munich, Bayern put up a stirring fight with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng both bravely playing through the pain barrier, securing a rare away win in 90 minutes in the fierce cauldron of the Bernabeu.

Negatives

Bayern blame the referee Viktor Kassai for their demise, with serious gripes over Ronaldo's two offside goals and Vidal's harsh sending off. However, when the pain of the defeat wears off, Bayern have to accept missing a penalty when in control in Munich and having a man dismissed in each game is not the ideal way to go about winning the Champions League.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Unlucky with refereeing decisions not going his side's way, but Ancelotti ultimately oversaw a bitter quarterfinal defeat -- following on from Pep Guardiola's triple semifinal heartbreak. With Vidal booked after only five minutes, many coaches would have elected to remove the combative Chilean from the fray way before his inevitable red card.

Furthermore, if Lewandowski wasn't suffering with his shoulder injury, Ancelotti's decision to take him off is also highly debatable.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Manuel Neuer, 8 -- Kept Bayern in the tie with 10 top class-saves in Munich and Neuer again excelled with a series of fine stops, but was powerless to prevent any of the goals. Reports suggest that Neuer could be ruled out for the rest of the season after leaving the stadium on crutches.

DF David Alaba, 5 -- Has taken a backward step this season, putting in a series of woeful crosses, despite acres of space on the left-hand side. Has he been taking lessons from Jesus Navas of Manchester City?

DF Jerome Boateng, 8 -- Missed the Leverkusen game with an adductor problem, but rushed back into the fold. Tried his usual array of Franz Beckenbauer-esque passes, playing through the pain barrier with aplomb. Cleared off the line in the first half from Ramos, following a rare Neuer fumble.

DF Mats Hummels, 9 -- Like his German World Cup partner Boateng, Hummels was pressed back into service prematurely, putting in a majestic performance despite still carrying an ankle problem. The tired defender couldn't prevent Asensio's goal, but by that stage, the game had long gone.

DF Philipp Lahm, 7 - His normal calm and assured self on his 112th and final Champions League appearance, but crucially lost out to Ronaldo in the aerial battle for his equaliser. Deserved a better farewell, but the legendary Lahm will end his Champions League career without scoring.

MF Xabi Alonso, 6 -- Uncharacteristically misplaced a few passes and like Vidal, was also booked for a foul on Isco, with Ancelotti deciding to hook Xabi and not the Chilean just before the equaliser. The rest is history as Alonso, like Lahm, says goodbye to the Bernabeu and the Champions League with a painful defeat.

MF Arturo Vidal, 5 -- Cautioned after only five minutes for foul on Isco, immediately walking the red-card tightrope early on in the piece. He was fortunate to escape a red card for a foul on Casemiro early in the second half, but wasn't so lucky on 84 minutes when adjudged to have fouled substitute Asensio. It was rather inevitable really and following his penalty miss in the first leg, Vidal will no doubt have nightmares about Bayern's agonising exit.

MF Thiago, 6 -- Some way short of his recent brilliant form as ex-Bayern star Toni Kroos and Luka Modric stole the show in midfield.

MF Franck Ribery, 6 -- Some decent early work on the left flank, but Ribery faded alarmingly, before being replaced by the fresh legs of Douglas Costa with 19 minutes of normal time remaining and Bayern going for broke.

MF Arjen Robben, 8 -- Robben shone brightly throughout against his former club and was still going strong in extra time with his side a man down. Fired Bayern's best chance of the opening period into the side netting when well placed on eight minutes, and saw a cute lob headed off the line by Marcelo shortly after the restart. Robben "won" the penalty to break the deadlock when fouled by Casemiro, who should really have been sent off (second yellow) if it was a foul in the box.

FW Robert Lewandowski, 6 -- Largely anonymous in the first half, Lewandowski enjoyed only 14 touches of the ball, the fewest of anybody on the pitch. Nevertheless, he coolly converted from the spot (eight in nine Champions League games) to give Bayern a precious advantage. But you must assume his shoulder injury must have flared up as he was forced off with just two minutes of normal time. It was an odd substitution otherwise.

Following his penalty miss in the first leg, Arturo Vidal capped off a regrettable tie with his 84th-minute red card.

Substitutes

MF Douglas Costa, 5 -- The Brazil international replaced Ribery for the final 19 minutes after the 34-year-old had run his race, but didn't make a blind bit of difference, firing wide when played in by Robben and losing sight of Ronaldo when asked to defend in extra time. The noises are Costa won't be at the club next season.

MF Thomas Muller, 5 -- Muller came on for Alonso and was soon involved in the crazy own goal which earnt the extra half hour, chesting down the ball for Ramos to give Bayern a real bonus. But leading the line instead of Lewandowski in extra time, Muller struggled to make any impact up front on his own in isolation.

MF Joshua Kimmich, 6 -- The German Wunderkind replaced Lewandowski for the final few minutes of normal time, before 10-man Bayern were breached three times in the extra 30 minutes.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.