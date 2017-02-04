Bayern set to renew acquaintances with familiar European foe Arsenal

Last season, Bayern Munich tore Arsenal to shreds at the Allianz Arena in a 5-1 victory.

There was a certain air of inevitability when Bayern Munich were pitted against the familiar foe of Arsenal in the Champions League, and since December's draw it's clear that the round-of-16 tie has been the treble-seeking Bavarians' main focus.

Seeking a fifth Bundesliga on the trot, Bayern haven't played particularly well ALL season long -- but have still managed to cruise seven points clear at the top of the table.

And since the month's hibernation, commonly known as the winter break, they've continued to put in a series of listless performances, scoring crucial last-minute deciders to coast into what already looks an unassailable lead at the summit. Admittedly, "a good horse only jumps as high as it has to," so Bayern clearly don't have to be at full tilt normally to prevail against run-of-the-mill Bundesliga opponents.

A few minutes of intense pressure is normally enough, before nailing it late on. And so it proved, once again, on Saturday in the Bavarian derby in Ingolstadt. The league-leaders were slow and ponderous throughout and could have had no complaints if they had had to settle for a goalless draw against their relegation-threatened neighbours. And then up popped Arturo Vidal in the final minute to fire Bayern ahead. Situation normal.

For all the talk of Bayern being vulnerable, they are actually 11 games unbeaten, winning ten of them, since an experimental eleven lost in Rostov in November.

However, there's a definite sense of Bayern leaving plenty in the tank as Arsenal, a favourite opponent in the past, head to Munich to renew a rivalry that has already dished up 10 Champions League meetings since the turn of the century. It's the fourth clash of the two sides at the last-16 stage and, tellingly, Bayern have marched on to the quarterfinals on each occasion in 2004-5, 2012-13 and 2013-14.

One can only imagine poor old Arsene Wenger's jaw dropping to the floor when the draw was announced. Pourquoi oh la -- or words to that effect. Ironically, for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, Arsenal actually managed to top their group (ahead of PSG) and were "rewarded" with the most dubious privilege of facing Bayern (again) in the last 16.

Bayern Munich have been underwhelming for much of the season but veterans like Arjen Robben know when to flip the switch.

Manuel Neuer admitted after the draw, "Arsenal are stronger than in previous years," and while the Gunners do appear better equipped to give Bayern a decent run for their money, the serial German champions have already shown they can flick the switch to peak and rise from their slumber for a crunch game.

Surprise-newcomers RB Leipzig arrived in Munich tied at the top of the table for the final game before the winter break. The Bundesliga newbies were unceremoniously sent packing 3-0 with 30 minutes of proper football enough to quell the threat of their only Bundesliga challengers this season. For that key game, Carlo Ancelotti banished the misfiring Thomas Muller to the bench, employing the inventive Thiago Alcantara in behind goal-machine Robert Lewandowski as Bayern played with the attacking pace and panache not seen since a certain Pep Guardiola departed for sunny Manchester. Expect the Italian to employ a similarly aggressive 4-2-3-1 on home soil with Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa, both substitutes on Saturday, providing the width to unlock the Gunners defences.

Ancelotti has already quite astutely said: "We have to lay the foundation in the first leg at the Allianz Arena for the return match in London." And given Bayern's blistering form at home in the competition (15 wins in a row -- a tournament record), it's a massive advantage to play the first leg at their Munich fortress.

Of course, Bayern will not want to rely too much on their insipid away form in Europe, which following on from Guardiola, remains dire under the Italian maestro -- winning only three of their last 13 away games in the competition, including defeats at Atletico Madrid and unfancied Rostov this season.

The Gunners armoury was heavily blunted 5-1 on their last trip to Munich and while it's unlikely to be as clear cut this time around, back Bayern to prevail comfortably again to set up a sixth consecutive quarterfinal spot.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.