Arturo Vidal's tireless industry rescues Bayern with late winner vs. Ingolstadt

Arturo Vidal emerged from the heart of midfield to score the eventual winner in Bayern Munich's 2-0 victory over Ingolstadt.

Subpar Bayern Munich again left it late as last-ditch goals from Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben sealed a dramatic 2-0 win at Ingolstadt in the Bavarian derby on Saturday.

Forwards Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both had shots shoveled from the goal line as minnows Ingolstadt defended resolutely. Just when the game looked to be drifting to a goalless stalemate, up popped Vidal to fire Bayern ahead in the final minute from close range. Substitute Robben doubled the lead moments later with a trademark left-footed finish to seal the Bavarians' third straight away success of the year.

Positives

Bayern's fifth Bundesliga title in a row would seem a mere formality. With the precious last-gasp victory, the champions moved seven points clear of RB Leipzig, who kindly lost 3-0 at home to struggling Hamburg. According to Carlo Ancelotti, Bayern showed "tremendous character" securing an eighth away league win of the season and a third straight in 2017 with their late, late show.

Negatives

Following their month's hibernation, we've already seen this type of away performance a few times (Freiburg and Bremen) after the winter break. Slow and ponderous once again, Bayern could have had no complaints if they had to settle for a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Ingolstadt.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Ancelotti banished three wingers to the bench, including Kingsley Coman, employing a Christmas tree 4-3-2-1 formation. It didn't work. But clearly the focus is on Arsenal when Robben and Douglas Costa will likely start in a more attacking lineup.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Manuel Neuer, 7 -- The ever-present goalkeeper predictably enjoyed a very quiet afternoon, with few difficulties in securing his ninth clean sheet of the season.

DF David Alaba, 7 -- Put in a decent shift from left-back, always looking to get forward.

DF Javi Martinez, 7 -- Bayern's record signing was calm and assured at the heart of the Bayern defence.

DF Philipp Lahm, 7 -- Started his retirement countdown with the first of a maximum of 25 Bayern appearances. Lahm rolled back the years with a couple of solo jinking runs on his 502nd outing for the club. You could probably count on one hand the number of bad games he's had in his illustrious career, and this wasn't one of them.

DF Mats Hummels, 7 -- Always a threat from set pieces and produced an important saving header in the final 10 minutes as Ingolstadt enjoyed a rare attack.

MF Xabi Alonso, 5 -- Set up Lewandowski's first-half chance with a precise long ball, but shot horribly shot wide at the end of the first half. Unlike Lahm, Alonso still hasn't officially retired and the 35-year-old Basque was hooked off after the hour mark as Bayern pressed for an opening goal.

MF Arturo Vidal, 7 -- Toiled industriously, but doesn't completely look to be over a nagging rib injury that has limited his effectiveness in recent weeks. And then he pops up in the centre-forward's position to win the game with his second league goal.

MF Joshua Kimmich, 6 -- Missed last weekend with flu, but restored to midfield and didn't look out of place alongside the experienced midfield generals Vidal and Alonso.

MF Thiago, 6 -- A couple of attempts on goal towards the end of an inventive and lively opening half, but faded in the second period on his first league appearance of the year.

MF Thomas Muller, 6 -- A vital assist for the priceless opening goal and he went agonisingly close to doubling his miserable Bundesliga tally when his shot was half-blocked by the keeper and cleared off the line as it was dribbling towards goal. It's just not happening scoring wise for the goal-shy Muller.

FW Robert Lewandowski, 7 -- Scored a brace here last May to wrap up the title but somehow failed to score against Ingolstadt for the first time in a Bayern shirt on Saturday. His first-half lob was cleared off the line by Marvin Matip and he rattled the crossbar too on 82 minutes, before Bayern's late pressure paid dividends.

Substitutes

MF Douglas Costa, 6 -- Replaced Alonso midway through the second half as Bayern searched for a breakthrough and laid on Robben's goal to seal the deal.

MF Arjen Robben, NR -- The "Flying Dutchman" came on for Kimmich on 74 minutes with the game deadlocked, adding his seventh goal of the season with his trusted left peg in the final seconds.

DF Rafinha, NR -- The twice-capped Brazilian replaced the retiring skipper for the final 11 minutes, providing extra attacking impetus from right-back.

