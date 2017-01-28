Philipp Lahm reminds Bayern Munich of what they'll miss in DFB Pokal win

Bayern Munich did just enough to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Watch the pick of the Bundesliga action, as Bayern draw with Schalke but extend their lead as Leipzig lose at Dortmund.

Bayern Munich spluttered into the German Cup quarterfinals with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

In a game overshadowed by news of Philipp Lahm's impending retirement, Douglas Costa's shot on 19 minutes took a wicked deflection off Wolfsburg captain, and former Bayern midfielder, Luiz Gustavo, for the only goal of the game.

Positives

Treble-seeking Bayern remain on course for an eighth straight German Cup semifinal appearance.

Negatives

Despite Costa's goal, Bayern were especially poor in the first half and fortunate that Wolfsburg were woeful beyond belief for 85 minutes of this putrid affair.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Carlo Ancelotti kept Bayern's treble hopes alive, naming his strongest starting XI, meaning Thomas Muller languished on the bench for 90 minutes.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Manuel Neuer, 9 -- Ensured Bayern won the game with a string of exceptional late, late saves from Wolves substitutes Yunus Malli and Daniel Didavi. This was after having absolutely nothing to do for 80-odd minutes -- that's why he's the best goalkeeper in the world.

DF David Alaba, 7 -- Rested at the weekend, but impressive on his recall to the starting line-up. The Austrian was at the heart of Bayern's inventiveness on the left, twice firing fierce drives narrowly wide in the second half.

DF Javi Martinez, 7 -- Bayern's record signing continues to impress in central defence with another wholehearted display in Jerome Boateng's stead.

DF Mats Hummels, 7 -- Hardly called on defensively and should have scored in each half with headers. A real threat in the air in the opposition box.

DF Philipp Lahm, 9 -- A mere 334th win in his 501st appearance, just a routine day's work at the office. No wait. SportBild announced the legend's retirement minutes before kickoff with Lahm confirming he's set to call it a day in the mixed zone later. Losing Lahm leaves a large hole at the club. On a side note, he fed Arjen Robben and Thiago good opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes and was "the best player on the pitch" according to Ancelotti.

MF Xabi Alonso, 6 -- Unlike Lahm, the 35-year-old Basque still hasn't officially retired, despite similar SportBild reports last month. Coasted through the game against the timid Wolves.

MF Arturo Vidal, 6 -- Vidal has struggled to overcome a nagging rib injury in recent weeks and is not firing on all cylinders just yet.

MF Thiago, 6 -- First appearance of the year after recovering from a thigh muscle injury in Bayern's winter training camp. Bayern generally look a better team with Thiago in a free-flowing 4-2-3-1 system. This isn't particularly good news for Muller or for Arsenal with the Champions League round of 16 first leg just eight days away. Tonight was a nice gentle introduction ahead of the tougher proposition against the Gunners next Wednesday.

MF Douglas Costa, 7 -- Best performance of the year and his deflected shot on 19 minutes decided the game. Delivered a series of fierce crosses and denied by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels on 55 minutes.

MF Arjen Robben, 6 -- Went close to scoring in the first half after latching onto a Lahm cross. Fortunate not to be sent off minutes before his substitution for kicking the ball away after already picking up an earlier caution.

FW Robert Lewandowski, 6 -- Felt the full force of a heavy challenge from Gustavo in the opening minute. Bayern's top scorer was kept well in check throughout and is clearly saving his best form for the Arsenal.

Philipp Lahm's newly announced retirement plans did not distract him from a typically excellent display against Wolfsburg in the German Cup.

Substitutes

MF Joshua Kimmich, N/R -- The German wunderkind Kimmich celebrates his 22nd birthday on Wednesday and replaced Alonso, 13 years his elder, as Bayern squeezed home by the narrowest of advantages.

MF Renato Sanches, N/R -- Golden Boy Sanches replaced the matchwinner Costa for the final three minutes, enough time to snatch a horrible shot well wide in the final seconds.

MF Kingsley Coman, N/R -- Coman came on for Robben in the final minute. Will hope for more time against Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.