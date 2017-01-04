ESPN FC
Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017
Barcelona
54 minutes ago
FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017
Barcelona
56 minutes ago
Read
Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas
Spanish Primera División
2 hours ago
Read
Read
Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
Read
La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
Turmoil between Pique and Barca's board?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Why are Barca struggling?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Barca's win was too nervy
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Luis Enrique backs Barca players after gala
Spanish Copa del Rey
3 days ago
Read
Luis Enrique: Away goal could prove vital
Spanish Copa del Rey
3 days ago
Read
Barcelona feeling hard done by referees?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Why Barca players missed FIFA awards
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?
English Premier League
5 days ago
Read
Are Barca at the end of an era?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Luis Enrique not ruling out Barca title run
Spanish Primera División
5 days ago
Read
Villarreal vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-9th January, 2017
Barcelona
6 days ago
Read
Villarreal vs FC Barcelona-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-9th January, 2017
Barcelona
6 days ago
Read
Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Read
Barca still have hope in title race
ESPN FC TV
Jan 6, 2017
Read
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Cause for concern for Barca after loss?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future
Spanish Primera División
Jan 4, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on
English Premier League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
Ibra talks Messi's chances in the Prem
English Premier League
Dec 29, 2016
Read
Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 29, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight
International
Dec 23, 2016
Read
How can Barcelona afford Messi?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 21, 2016
Read