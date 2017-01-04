Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Barcelona

FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Barcelona
