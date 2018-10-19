Jordi Alba 9/10, Luis Suarez 10/10 as Barca thrash Real Madrid

Craig Burley breaks down a one-sided Clásico and praises Luis Suarez for shining in Lionel Messi's absence.

BARCELONA, Spain -- Luis Suarez ran Real Madrid ragged, scoring a hat-trick as Barcelona won Sunday's Clasico 5-1 to move back to the top of La Liga.

Barca took the lead through Philippe Coutinho in the 11th minute and doubled their advantage before the break when Suarez converted from the penalty spot. Marcelo pulled one back for Madrid in the second half before Suarez turned the screw, scoring two more to complete his treble. Substitute Arturo Vidal added the fifth.

Positives

It was billed as a make-or-break week for Barcelona with tricky fixtures against Sevilla, Inter Milan and Madrid. Yet they've breezed through with ease, breathing fresh life back into their season after a four-game winless run in La Liga.

What's more is that they've done so with Suarez and Jordi Alba (among others) really stepping forward in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi. Messi-dependence? Barca have done their best to end that argument in the past seven days.

Negatives

The scoreline perhaps flattered Barca. Madrid actually ended the game with more shots -- although many were speculative or from distance -- and there was a spell in the second half at 2-1 when they looked like they could get back in the game. If Luka Modric's shot, which struck the inside of the post, was two inches to the left, it could have been a different story. Barca will be wary this was not a perfect performance.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Ernesto Valverde stuck with the formula that defeated Inter in midweek: Rafinha for Messi and more focus on keeping the ball in midfield. It paid dividends again in a first half that was dominated by Barca. There were moments of doubts in the second half but Barca showed their resolve in the second period to hold on to their lead and then kill the game off.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 6 -- Reduced to dealing with long-range shots in the first half, with Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos all trying their luck. Could do little about the goal, which came from sloppy defending.

DF Sergi Roberto, 8 -- A quiet first half gave way to a brilliant second. Created a number of chances for Suarez, contributing in attack in a way he hadn't before the break once he was pushed into midfield.

DF Gerard Pique, 7 -- Has looked rejuvenated in recent weeks following a tricky run of form. Not only did he do his job in the box, winning headers, but also kept the ball well and drove forward when he could -- something he loves to do against Madrid.

DF Clement Lenglet, 7 -- The biggest compliment that can be paid to Lenglet is that Samuel Umtiti's not really been missed. Another solid display from a very Barca-style defender.

Alba, centre, was also instrumental as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid to go back to the top of La Liga.

DF Jordi Alba, 9 -- It must be personal, despite what Luis Enrique insists, because there's no other reason why Alba should not be in the Spain squad. The left-back followed up his goal against Inter with a fine assist for Coutinho. Worked up and down the left flank like a yo-yo and was a constant threat.

MF Sergio Busquets, 8 -- Controlled the first half. The coolness of one turn to take Isco out of the game epitomised the hold he had on the game. Also made some smart interceptions and was always one step ahead with his passing.

MF Ivan Rakitic, 7 -- The Croatia star has his critics but he often steps up in the big games. Played a lovely pass to Alba in the build-up to the opening goal and was part of a three-man midfield which dominated the first half.

MF Arthur, 7 -- It looks like Arthur is here to stay. Since coming into the side against Tottenham, he's hardly put a foot wrong. He appears to have so much Barca DNA, as they say in Catalonia, that you have to wonder if Johan Cruyff is a distant relative somehow.

MF Rafinha, 5 -- Kept his place in the side in the absence of Messi but was wasteful on the ball. Gave it away too often and missed a great chance to send Alba through for a third goal in the first half.

FW Philippe Coutinho, 7 -- Still not quite at the level Barca demand him to be at with Messi missing but made a clever run to get on the end of Alba's pass to open the scoring.

FW Luis Suarez, 10 -- Won and scored the penalty (with the help of VAR) that doubled Barca's lead after tangling with Raphael Varane. Was a menace all afternoon for the Madrid defence, never giving Varane or Ramos a moment's rest. Has really stepped up since Messi got injured against Sevilla and went on to complete a hat-trick here. A brilliant header wrapped up the three points and a clever dink sealed his treble.

Substitutes

DF Nelson Semedo, 6 -- Came on for Rafinha to allow Sergi Roberto to push forward.

FW Ousmane Dembele, NR -- There's been a lot of talk about him in recent weeks but he produced a decent cameo here. Involved in the build-up to the third goal, which decided the game.

MF Arturo Vidal, NR -- Has beef with Real Madrid from his Bayern Munich days and will have been delighted that his first Barca goal came against them.