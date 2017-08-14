Trending: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar hits out at Barcelona board

The FC panel discuss Neymar's criticism of the Barcelona board and Barca's win over Real Betis in their La Liga opener.

Monday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

BARCELONA: Neymar has slammed Barcelona's directors, telling reporters the club "deserve much better."

- Although vice-president Jordi Mestre last week reassured fans that Lionel Messi will soon sign his contract extension, the Mirror reports that the forward's representatives have met with Manchester City and he is seriously considering an exit. More in Transfer Talk.

- Barcelona began their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Betis.

- Sergi Roberto closed the door on a move away from Camp Nou after scoring the second goal in the win over Betis.

REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane said he was especially happy as his team had enjoyed themselves in winning Sunday evening's La Liga opener 3-0 at Deportivo La Coruna, with the Real Madrid boss playing down any controversy after captain Sergio Ramos was sent off late on.

- Keylor Navas and Nacho drew praise in Rob Train's player ratings.

PSG: Neymar warned the rest of Ligue 1 he thinks he can improve after his impressive home debut in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-2 victory on Sunday, while Toulouse boss Pascal Dupraz has called the quality of his performances with the Parisian club "mind boggling."

- Goncalo Guedes is set to join Valencia on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, according to sources close to both clubs.

MAN UNITED: United expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a new contract to stay at Old Trafford as early as this week, sources have told ESPN FC.

- Ibrahimovic showed he is fighting fit in a video released on social media.

- Jose Mourinho has told Marcus Rashford to embrace becoming a Premier League target.

- While Mourinho is pleased with Manchester United's impressive start to the Premier League season, he wants to see how his side react to going behind.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte revealed that his Chelsea players had been inspired by the prospect of playing at Wembley after Marcos Alonso struck late to beat Tottenham 2-1 in their first Premier League home match at the national stadium.

TOTTENHAM: Spurs must reverse the perception of their Wembley curse after losing their first league game there to Chelsea, Mark Ogden writes.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool under-23s manager Neil Critchley says Steven Gerrard has "thrown himself" into management and that the former club captain taking charge of the U18s shows his lack of "ego."

CRYSTAL PALACE: Frank de Boer says Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is "much too expensive."

MLS: Clint Dempsey converted a penalty kick in the final seconds of stoppage time to see Seattle Sounders past Minnesota United while New York City FC beat New England Revolution. Full round-up here.

AC MILAN: Nikola Kalinic will undergo a medical after AC Milan all but confirmed his signing from Fiorentina on Sunday.

SERIE A: Academy product Patrick Cutrone was the standout performer as AC Milan beat Crotone while Inter saw off Fiorentina. Full round-up here.

GERMANY: Conservative website Breitbart has apologised for mistaking retired Germany international Lukas Podolski for a travelling migrant in a recent story.

BUNDESLIGA: Hamburg winger Nicolai Muller has been ruled out for seven months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while celebrating scoring a goal.

