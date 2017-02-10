Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Allegri coy on Arsenal link, Payet and Depay score for Marseille

Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero and Hugo Lloris headline this edition of Rumour Rater.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

ARSENAL: Massimiliano Allegri would not "deny or confirm" speculation the Juventus boss is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

- Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich if he wants to improve his chances of winning a major title, says Michael Ballack.

LIGUE 1: Former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet scored on his first start for Marseille in a 2-0 victory against Guingamp, while Memphis Depay also scored the first goal of his post-Premier League career as Lyon ran riot with a 4-0 victory against Nancy. FULL REVIEW

- Payet has said he feels "liberated" after scoring his first goal.

MAN UNITEDAnder Herrera believes Manchester United's improvement will have their top-four rivals worried.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not expect playing in the Premier League to be as hard as he has found it.

WORLD CUP: Qatar is spending $500 million a week on the country's infrastructure to ensure it is prepared to host the 2022 World Cup.

LEICESTER: The Foxes provided some much-needed joy for boss Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 win against East Midlands rivals Derby in the FA Cup.

JUVENTUS: The club moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A following a comfortable 2-0 victory against Crotone.

AC MILAN: The club ended their disappointing streak with a much-needed 1-0 victory against Bologna -- achieved with nine men.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: BVB needed a penalty shootout to overcome Hertha Berlin on Wednesday to reach the DFB Pokal quarterfinals for the sixth-consecutive year.

COPA DEL REY: Alaves beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to reach the final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

LIVERPOOL: Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were offered the chance to buy Liverpool as the reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett came to an end.

BAYERN MUNICH:  CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club "are surprised by the approach of Philipp Lahm and his adviser" after the former Germany international announced he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

- A first-half strike from Douglas Costa was enough for Bayern Munich to edge Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and scrape into the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.

FIFA: German fourth-tier club Astoria Walldorf made history this week when Benjamin Hofmann became the first player in one of the leading football nations to come on as a fourth substitute.

ENGLAND: FA chairman Greg Dyke has criticised the "old men of English football" ahead of a parliamentary debate regarding potential reform of the governing body.

MEXICO: Striker Alan Pulido netted a first-half goal as Mexico defeated Iceland 1-0 on Wednesday in Las Vegas in El Tri's opening game of 2017.

