Trending: Luis Suarez sent off for Barcelona, Philipp Lahm to retire

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona will appeal the second yellow card which saw him sent off as his side reached the final of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid.

- Luis Enrique admitted Barcelona were lucky to dodge defeat against Atletico but insisted his side deserve to be in the final.

BAYERN MUNICH: Captain Philipp Lahm has confirmed he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

- A first-half strike from Douglas Costa was enough for Bayern Munich to edge Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and scrape into the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.

CHELSEA: Marcel Desailly reckons the time has come for captain John Terry to leave the club.

- Branislav Ivanovic has told Sport Express that Jose Mourinho is still a special manager despite recent struggles but most footballers would rather spend their careers working under Carlo Ancelotti.

PREMIER LEAGUE: The 2017-18 season will finish a week earlier than the current campaign ahead of the World Cup in Russia, running from Aug. 12 to May 13

LEICESTER: Claudio Ranieri says he is confident he can lead Leicester City to calmer waters as the "sharks" begin to circle.

TOTTENHAM: Harry Kane has offered an insight into Mauricio Pochettino's uncompromising style of leadership, telling ESPN FC that the Tottenham Hotspur manager is "ruthless if you cross him."

AS ROMA: Edin Dzeko is going from strength to strength in his second season in Italian football, scoring twice as Roma beat Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A on Tuesday.

LIGUE 1: Lucas Moura came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain edged Lille 2-1 at Parc des Princes, while Monaco beat Montpellier 2-1. FULL REVIEW

MEXICO: Coach Juan Carlos Osorio insists that the Mexico national team is in the United States to solely play and will not get involved in any political discourse.

MLS: Freddy Adu's trial with the Portland Timbers has ended without an offer of an MLS contract.

