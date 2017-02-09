Trending: Barcelona appeal Luis Suarez red card, Philipp Lahm to retire

The FC panel analyse Barca's struggles in midfield after they held on against Atleti to advance to the Copa del Rey final.

BARCELONA: The club have confirmed they will appeal the second yellow card shown to Luis Suarez against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a bid to free him to play in the Copa del Rey final.

- Luis Enrique admitted Barcelona were lucky to dodge defeat against Atletico but insisted his side deserve to be in the final.

BAYERN MUNICH: CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club "are surprised by the approach of Philipp Lahm and his adviser" after the former Germany international announced he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

- A first-half strike from Douglas Costa was enough for Bayern Munich to edge Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and scrape into the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.

MAN UNITED: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down speculation that Antoine Griezmann will join United in the summer.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Sport Bild that manager Jose Mourinho is "a special coach and expects special things" and that he did not expect playing in the Premier League to be as hard as he has found it.

ARSENAL: Thierry Henry has told disgruntled Arsenal fans that Arsene Wenger should not leave the club.

- Watford captain Troy Deeney has criticised Aaron Ramsey for turning his back on a free kick, saying the Arsenal midfielder "bottled it."

- William Gallas says Arsene Wenger does not put the same demands on his players to win trophies as Jose Mourinho does.

- Arsenal have been urged by concussion campaigners to be cautious with Hector Bellerin after his head injury against Chelsea.

LIVERPOOL: Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were offered the chance to buy Liverpool as the reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett came to an end.

CHELSEA: Marcel Desailly reckons the time has come for captain John Terry to leave the club.

- Branislav Ivanovic has told Sport Express that Jose Mourinho is still a special manager despite recent struggles but most footballers would rather spend their careers working under Carlo Ancelotti.

ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Carlos Tevez and his new employers Shanghai Shenhua endured the worst possible start to their 2017 season as Gustavo Poyet's side were knocked out of the AFC Champions League following a 2-0 loss to Australia's Brisbane Roar.

PREMIER LEAGUE: The 2017-18 season will finish a week earlier than the current campaign ahead of the World Cup in Russia, running from Aug. 12 to May 13

LEICESTER: Claudio Ranieri says he is confident he can lead Leicester City to calmer waters as the "sharks" begin to circle.

TOTTENHAM: Harry Kane has offered an insight into Mauricio Pochettino's uncompromising style of leadership, telling ESPN FC that the Tottenham Hotspur manager is "ruthless if you cross him."

AS ROMA: Edin Dzeko is going from strength to strength in his second season in Italian football, scoring twice as Roma beat Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A on Tuesday.

LIGUE 1: Lucas Moura came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain edged Lille 2-1 at Parc des Princes, while Monaco beat Montpellier 2-1. FULL REVIEW

MEXICO: Coach Juan Carlos Osorio insists that the Mexico national team is in the United States to solely play and will not get involved in any political discourse.

MLS: Freddy Adu's trial with the Portland Timbers has ended without an offer of an MLS contract.

