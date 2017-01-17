Five reasons why Barcelona can pip Real Madrid and Sevilla to the title

The FC guys debate whether or not Real Madrid dropping points at the weekend has opened the door for Sevilla and Barcelona.

Stevan Jovetic's 92nd minute curler to seal Sevilla's 2-1 win over Real Madrid was greeted with almost as much fervour in Barcelona as in the Sanchez Pizjuan, for it blew a La Liga title race wide open just when it was beginning to look like a foregone conclusion.

While commentators on Catalan radio station RAC1 started singing Sevilla's anthem on air as the ball thumped into the net, designers at the Barca-supporting newspaper Sport gleefully printed the headline "Madrid's luck runs out, the title race is on."

Even though Madrid remain top of La Liga and have a game in hand on both their title rivals, Barca have the experience and the personnel to wrest the trophy from their hands.

Here are five reasons why they can do it.

1. A stronger squad that is starting to click

After plenty of teething problems following some costly squad improvements over the summer, Luis Enrique seems to have found the right balance when it comes to rotating his side. The coach rested Neymar, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto in the 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday, and unlike his failed experiments against the likes of Celta Vigo and Alaves, his new-look team produced a barnstorming display against one of the surprise packages of the season. Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets were back to their best, while Andre Gomes, Rafinha and Arda Turan put in some pleasingly strong performances.

The late wobble at the back end of last season was proof that the coach needed to rotate his team more, and now that new players have had six months to bed in, Luis Enrique will feel more confident about spreading the minutes around; his top players will thank him for that later in the campaign.

2. Luis Enrique's ideas are getting through

The coach has spent much of the campaign waxing lyrical about the work his players have been doing at the Joan Gamper training ground even if that hasn't always translated into seamless performances. Yet now it looks as if his messages are getting through.

"I was very happy with what I was seeing in training, and now I'm happy with what we're doing in games," he said after the thrashing of Las Palmas.

The coach made a point of praising the players for their work without the ball, which visiting coach Quique Setien also alluded to: "They didn't let us play how we know best, which is bringing the ball out."

It all indicates that Barca's game preparation is improving, which stands them in good stead for a title tilt.



3. Barca have been here before and so have Madrid

Barca have won more titles than Madrid. In Luis Enrique's first season, Barca were four points adrift of a seemingly invincible Madrid side coached by Carlo Ancelotti that had won 22 consecutive games. Sound familiar? Barca went on to win the title comfortably that season after a dominant late surge. Now, with some of their most traditionally difficult trips to the likes of Valencia, Celta Vigo, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao out of the way, it's not hard to envisage Barca bouncing back again.

4. Lionel Messi is in frightening form

Having the best player of all time on your side always helps when you're going for a league title, particularly when he is in the scintillating form he is at the moment, scoring in seven consecutive games.

Few people in Catalonia have been fooled by Cristiano Ronaldo collecting the Ballon d'Or or FIFA's The Best award recently; they still believe their man is far and away the best player in the world. Messi has had to drag Barcelona through the mud at times this season, and he will be at the heart of their title push.

The recent uncertainty about his contract hasn't fazed him at all; if anything, it has served to motivate him even more. He is in good company too, currently sharing the league's top scorer accolade with Suarez: The pair have 14 goals each this season, giving Barca the firepower they need to take Madrid and Sevilla down.

5. Barca have a winning formula that their players believe in

Even as Real Madrid stomped their way to their remarkable 40-game winning streak, Zinedine Zidane's side were still criticized for having no recognisable style of play. But even in Barca's worst moments, the same could rarely be said of Luis Enrique's side. While there have been horror shows like the 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad and the 4-3 defeat at Celta Vigo, Barca have generally played well even when they have dropped points, such as against Villarreal (1-1) and Malaga (0-0).

Luis Enrique has never doubted his team's ideas or ability, remarking after the draw at El Madrigal: "Our sensations are even better now than they were at the end of 2016; we just need to get out of this silly rut." Everyone knows that when Barca turn it on, there is no team in the world that can cope with them. They know how they want to play, and the win over Las Palmas is the blueprint they need to follow. If they can play like that consistently, Madrid and Sevilla will struggle to keep up.

