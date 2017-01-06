Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi torment Las Palmas in Barcelona rout

Barcelona strolled to an easy win over Las Palmas to keep the pressure on Real Madrid.

Barcelona thumped Las Palmas 5-0 at Camp Nou on Saturday to move within two points of Real Madrid, who travel to Sevilla on Sunday. Two Luis Suarez strikes sandwiched a Lionel Messi effort, before Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal completed the rout.

Positives

While some first team regulars were handed a necessary break, with games in La Liga and the Copa del Rey coming thick and fast, the players that came in stepped up to the challenge. That will be what pleased coach Luis Enrique the most after sloppy performances at home earlier in the season against Alaves, Malaga and Granada.

Negatives

Difficult to nit-pick after such a convincing win. It was a shame Paco Alcacer, a second half substitute, was unable to score his first league goal for Barca, losing his footing when sent clean through at 5-0.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- A relaxing afternoon was what Luis Enrique wanted and that was exactly what he got. Tinkering with his team has backfired this season but everything went to plan here, with his backup players producing the goods while Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Neymar got to rest their legs.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 6 -- Was rarely called into action, but did have to make a couple of routine saves on the few occasions Las Palmas did break forward.

DF Aleix Vidal, 7 -- Making his first league appearance since the defeat to Alaves, he started the game well, before mistakes crept in. However, he recovered and crowned a decent performance with a goal after exchanging passes with Alcacer.

DF Javier Mascherano, 6 -- Booked for a late and messy challenge after being sold short by Vidal, but there wasn't much for the Argentine to sweat about otherwise. Ended the game back in midfield to allow Sergio Busquets a breather.

DF Samuel Umtiti, 6 -- Tougher games will come, but it's outings like this which are key to Umtiti's rapid adaption to his new club. He's only been at Camp Nou six months, but he looks like he will have a long career with Barcelona.

DF Jordi Alba, 6 -- More like a left winger in the second half, linking up well with Turan and Rafinha. His form has been good of late, perhaps due to the increased competition from Lucas Digne.

MF Sergio Busquets, 6 -- A familiar face in a new-look Barca midfield, there were some lovely touches throughout. With his side four goals up, he was able to take the majority of the second half off when he was replaced by Jeremy Mathieu.

MF Rafinha, 7 -- Starting his second consecutive game, the Brazilian dragged a great chance wide at 1-0 when he maybe should have squared for Suarez in a mixed first half. Improved after the break and set up goals for both Messi and Suarez.

MF Andre Gomes, 7 -- Set up the first goal with a well-timed run and nice pull back for Suarez. Should have scored himself, too, missing good first half chances which were created by Suarez and Busquets. One of his most productive games since joining from Valencia.

FW Lionel Messi, 8 -- Scored a tap in after a howler from Javi Varas but will be disappointed not to have scored more. Had a free kick tipped over as his run of scoring from dead balls in three consecutive games came to an end and missed a one-on-one in the first half. Overall it was another typical day at the office from the Argentine, though, with his dribbling skills and playmaking on show.

FW Luis Suarez, 8 -- A smart finish to open the scoring took his tally to 101 Barca goals after he brought up his century in midweek. Another well taken effort then took him to 102 after the break and he should have completed his hat trick, but was foiled by Varas when Messi sent him clean through. Turan scored the rebound, though.

FW Arda Turan, 7 -- Back on the left of Barca's front three, from where he scored two hat tricks in December, he was once again on target here. He now has 12 goals in all competitions and continues to take his chances when handed them by Luis Enrique.

Substitutes

MF Ivan Rakitic (for Gomes), 5 -- Came on for Gomes, but the game was already won by then. Hit the wall with a free kick.

FW Paco Alcacer (for Suarez), 5 -- A mixed bag. Set up Vidal's goal, but moments later he stumbled when sent clean through and passed up the chance to score his first league goal for the club.

DF Jeremy Mathieu (for Busquets), N/R -- Made his first appearance since October after recovering from an injury earlier this month.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.