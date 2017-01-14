Luis Enrique, Barcelona look to start winning run, title chase vs. Las Palmas

With their worst points total through 17 La Liga matches in 10 seasons, the FC crew break down what's wrong with Barcelona.

Barcelona's meeting with Las Palmas on Saturday represents the first in a run of six league matches that Luis Enrique and his players will view as must win games.

Last weekend's draw against Villarreal left Barca five points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid. They've also played a game more than their title rivals, who on Sunday travel to Sevilla, who recently leapfrogged the Blaugrana into second place in the table.

Titles are rarely mathematically won or lost in January or February -- Barca were 10 points clear of Madrid at one point last season and only clinched top spot on the final day -- but the Catalan side will be all too aware of the importance of not dropping any more silly points.

Early season defeats to Alaves and Celta Vigo, as well as a disappointing goalless draw with Malaga at Camp Nou, have allowed unbeaten Madrid to build a decent advantage as we head towards the halfway mark of the campaign.

It's likely Los Blancos will drop points at some stage, perhaps this weekend, but their resilience this season has been as astounding as it has been consistent and Barca can't presume that will change any time soon. As Luis Enrique says, all they can do is win their games and keep putting pressure on Zinedine Zidane's side.

Going first this weekend means they could temporarily cut the gap to two points, albeit having played two more games than Madrid. Having won in midweek in the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao, Barca boss Luis Enrique is hoping his side are now entering "a winning dynamic."

After Las Palmas they have away games against Eibar and Real Betis, before they welcome Athletic to Camp Nou on Feb. 4th. They'll then look for revenge when they travel to Alaves, before they play Leganes at home. After that they're due to visit Atletico Madrid, so it's vital that they pick up maximum points -- or close to it -- in those next six league games.

Currently five points back, Barcelona need 'MSN' to kick it into overdrive during this critical stretch.

Some of those games are easier than others, but they are all winnable for this Barcelona side. While Madrid are currently on a 40-match unbeaten streak, it's worth remembering this time last year it was Barca who were in the middle of a 39-game unbeaten run.

Las Palmas will not be an easy starter, though. The Canary Islanders have won a lot of admirers this season for the way Quique Setien has got them playing and Luis Enrique acknowledged as much in Friday's pregame news conference.

"We're facing one of the teams with a philosophy which is most similar to ours," he said. "They like to keep hold of the ball, they like to generate superiority in midfield and get players around the ball.

"They're one of most fun teams for supporters and coaches to watch, but they're not a nice team to play against! It's an important game to hopefully begin a run of winning matches at home, but it's also a difficult game."

Jonathan Viera, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Roque Mesa are among Las Palmas' standout players and they will travel to Catalonia confident of causing an upset and buoyed by the results achieved there by Alaves and Malaga earlier this season.

Barca will be at full strength, although Luis Enrique may choose to make some changes. Andres Iniesta may well start the game from the bench and it's then a lottery as to who will play in midfield. There may be rotations in defence, too, but the Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar frontline should remain intact.

After controversy off the field on Friday -- with Pere Gratacos removed from one of his roles with the club after comments he made about Messi -- the action on the pitch will be a welcome distraction.

A win against Las Palmas will be the perfect start to this stretch of six important La Liga fixtures. Defeat, though, would set the crisis bells ringing once again ahead of next Thursday's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Real Sociedad at Anoeta.

