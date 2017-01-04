The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Luis Suarez brought his tally to 100 goals in a Barcelona shirt in the Blaugrana's 3-1 Copa del Rey win against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. It was just his 120th appearance since joining from Liverpool in 2014 and only two men have reached the landmark quicker than him at the Catalan club -- and none since Laszlo Kubala in the 1950s.

In celebration of Suarez reaching this milestone, here are five of his most memorable goals:

5. Pass from the penalty spot

This was not one of his best efforts in a conventional sense, but Suarez's goal against Celta Vigo last season will always be remembered. Barca won the game 6-1 and the second half was perhaps the best 45 minutes of football the "MSN" trio has played together. There was so much free style and enjoyment at the Camp Nou that the Blaugrana even felt bold enough to pass from the penalty spot. Lionel Messi nudged the ball forward and Suarez slotted it home. Some people claimed it was disrespectful, but it certainly was not easy to pull off. Just ask Thierry Henry or Robert Pires.

4. Stunning volley vs. Arsenal

Messi used to be known for his trademark chipped finish during the early years of his career, and if there was a finish to characterise Suarez's century of goals at Barca, it would perhaps be the volley. He's scored some stunning efforts. A goal against Roma -- and even Wednesday's goal against Athletic -- come to mind, but it's the one he scored in the Champions League last season vs. Arsenal which carries most significance.

3. Bicycle-kick effort vs. Levante

Suarez can be a strange footballer in the sense that the ball will sometimes bounce off him like a non-league player when he tries to take his first touch and he often misses good opportunities. However, in those instinctive moments, there are few better. The volleys above are proof of this and this acrobatic bicycle effort against Levante was from a similar catalogue of goals.

2. Champions League brace vs. PSG

In addition to having a habit of taking his difficult chances and fluffing his easier ones, Suarez also has a knack forscoring when it matters most. It certainly mattered when Barcelona travelled to Paris Saint-Germain in his first season at the club. Having already lost to the French champions in the group stage of the Champions League, they were paired together in the quarterfinals. Suarez had Barca covered this time, though. Take your pick from his two fantastic efforts -- both of which come with a nutmeg on David Luiz thrown in for free.

1. Two-touch 2015 Clasico winner

Talking of big games, Suarez has proved quite handy against Real Madrid. He scored the opening goal in the Clasico at the end of last year and was twice on target when Barcelona won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last season with Messi on the bench. He always says his goals against Los Blancos are his favourites and one stands above the others.

In his first season at Barcelona, he scored the winning goal against Madrid at Camp Nou, plucking a Dani Alves ball out the air with an exquisite first touch and swiping the ball past Iker Casillas with his second. It was the decisive strike in the game as Barca edged closer to the league title.

