Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Trending: Barca lose, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Neymar action vs Bilbao 170105

Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Sampaoli a fun idea to replace Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Arsene Wenger

What to look forward to in 2017

Iain Macintosh FC United
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Warning signs over Luis Enrique's Barca future

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Barcelona turn to Chelsea's Ivanovic

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Watch: Unseen footage of Messi in action

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
That man Messi inspires Barca again

Report Card: Barcelona Sam Marsden
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Paco Alcacer & Arda Turan

Arda Turan reminds Barca of his class

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Barcelona suffer defeat, Chelsea's John Obi Mikel to China

The ESPN FC panel break down Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their first leg Copa del Rey match at San Mames.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

COPA DEL REY: Athletic Bilbao held on with nine-men to surprise Barcelona 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie.

BARCELONA: Gerard Pique has criticised referee Fernandez Borbalan, who he felt should have given two penalties in Barcelona's favour, as the Catalan side were beaten on Thursday.

CHELSEA: Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA after 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

- Chelsea told a disciplinary committee that "the culture of the club" had changed under Antonio Conte before being fined £100,000 for their part in the fracas at the end of last month's win at Manchester City.

- Diego Costa has played down his on-pitch argument with Pedro Rodriguez during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday, insisting that he and his teammate are like brothers.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger has defended Olivier Giroud's celebration after his injury-time equaliser against Bournemouth and insists every Arsenal player has the same desire to win as Alexis Sanchez.

PREMIER LEAGUE: The Premier League are exploring the possibility of additional video support for match officials, with former referees involved in weekly trials aimed at fine-tuning a system that could be introduced in time for the 2018-19 season should it be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

- Everton's training ground is to be renamed USM Finch Farm as the Premier League club enters a five-year partnership with a Russian holding company founded by Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

TOTTENHAM: Mousa Dembele believes Tottenham's newfound maturity was behind Wednesday's crucial win against Chelsea and says it holds the key to the club's title chances too.

CHINA: The Chinese government has called for restraint in a bid to cool the inflated fees and salaries being offered by Chinese Super League clubs just days after the country's transfer window opened.

LEICESTER: Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez was named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year on Thursday night.

UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena's first squad in his second stint as U.S. coach is made up entirely of Major League Soccer players.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

