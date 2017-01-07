Trending: Barcelona suffer defeat, Chelsea's John Obi Mikel to China

The ESPN FC panel break down Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their first leg Copa del Rey match at San Mames.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

COPA DEL REY: Athletic Bilbao held on with nine-men to surprise Barcelona 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie.

BARCELONA: Gerard Pique has criticised referee Fernandez Borbalan, who he felt should have given two penalties in Barcelona's favour, as the Catalan side were beaten on Thursday.

CHELSEA: Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA after 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

- Chelsea told a disciplinary committee that "the culture of the club" had changed under Antonio Conte before being fined £100,000 for their part in the fracas at the end of last month's win at Manchester City.

- Diego Costa has played down his on-pitch argument with Pedro Rodriguez during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday, insisting that he and his teammate are like brothers.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger has defended Olivier Giroud's celebration after his injury-time equaliser against Bournemouth and insists every Arsenal player has the same desire to win as Alexis Sanchez.

PREMIER LEAGUE: The Premier League are exploring the possibility of additional video support for match officials, with former referees involved in weekly trials aimed at fine-tuning a system that could be introduced in time for the 2018-19 season should it be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

- Everton's training ground is to be renamed USM Finch Farm as the Premier League club enters a five-year partnership with a Russian holding company founded by Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

TOTTENHAM: Mousa Dembele believes Tottenham's newfound maturity was behind Wednesday's crucial win against Chelsea and says it holds the key to the club's title chances too.

CHINA: The Chinese government has called for restraint in a bid to cool the inflated fees and salaries being offered by Chinese Super League clubs just days after the country's transfer window opened.

LEICESTER: Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez was named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year on Thursday night.

UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena's first squad in his second stint as U.S. coach is made up entirely of Major League Soccer players.

