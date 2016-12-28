Neymar dazzles but Barcelona fizzles in Copa del Rey loss to Athletic Club

The ESPN FC panel break down Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their first leg Copa del Rey match at San Mames.

Luis Enrique was wrong. Barcelona did not return from their holidays "far sharper than whan they left" and in San Mames the team produced their worst display for over a month, suffocated by the surroundings and put to the sword by the evergreen Aritz Aduriz in a 2-1 first leg loss in the last-16.

The Copa del Rey holders did produce something of a fightback in the second half, inspired by the class of Andres Iniesta and Neymar, but were still unable to find an equaliser even when they had two extra men on the field in the final 10 minutes. Barca threw the kitchen sink, the bathtub and the bidet at Athletic in a thrilling finale but somehow came up short, and will need every voice in the Camp Nou with them next week to try and get through.

Positives

Neymar produced one of his best displays of the season and despite the wobble that lead to Aduriz breaking the deadlock, Iniesta was also on form.

Negatives

The usual excuses of team selection and tiredness cannot be given for this toothless display, which came after a two-week break and with the first choice team out. Quite simply, Luis Enrique's side are not the force they once were at the moment.

Lineups and Stats

Manager rating out of 10:

6 -- Luis Enrique cannot be faulted for his choice of team, showing the Copa del Rey and Athletic the respect they deserve, although it's clear his message is not getting through to the players, or his game plans for occasions like this are becoming less effective.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 6 -- Looked a bit shaky on his return to the ground where he suffered his joint worst defeat and although he could not be blamed for either goal, he lacked authority in his box.

DF Sergi Roberto, 5 - Had a quiet evening from an attacking point of view and struggled to cope with Athletic's intensity.

DF Samuel Umtiti, 5 -- Was a spectator for Athletic's second goal, watching helplessly as Aduriz flicked the ball into the path of Williams. Perhaps Javier Mascherano's warrior-like tendencies would have been better suited to the occasion.

DF Gerard Pique, 4 -- Perhaps influenced by the blow he took to the ribs early on, Pique looked out of sorts, caught out for the first goal and making a pitiful effort to block Williams for the second.

DF Jordi Alba, 6 -- Saw more of the ball than Roberto on the other flank but at times looked to have his boots on the wrong way round, lacking his usual incisiveness and playing a number of misplaced passes.

MF Ivan Rakitic, 6 -- Was a welcome returnee to the side, making just his second start in six games although he spent much of the game trying to contain Athletic, often chipping in at right-back.

Neymar did his best to pull Barca back against Athletic Bilbao, but came up just short in the Copa del Rey.

MF Sergio Busquets, 5 -- Had another sketchy display in an inconsistent season, failing to exert his usual control and was overpowered in the build up to the opening goal.

MF Andres Iniesta, 6 -- Was booed throughout the game, a rare occurrence for a player usually given standing ovations around the country for helping Spain win the World Cup. Athletic's fans have not forgiven him for his role in getting Fernando Amorebieta sent off back in 2011 and they would have been delighted to see him lose the ball which lead to the first goal. Redeemed himself in the second half by conducting Barca's revival.

FW Lionel Messi, 6 -- Despite scoring and coming within an inch of a last-gasp leveller, Messi had a game to forget, struggling to influence the game in his usual manner and making a string of poor decisions.

FW Luis Suarez, 4 -- Had little relevance on proceedings, offering nothing positive in attack and proving all too easy for Athletic's defence to deal with.

FW Neymar, 7 -- Easily Barca's best player and deserved so much more from the game, starting with the scandalous tackle from Xabier Etxeita which somehow did not result in a penalty. Was kicked all over the park by Athletic, leading to Raul Garcia and Ander Iturraspe getting second bookings, but still had the hosts breathing uneasily with his skill and movement.

Substitutes

MF Andre Gomes (for Rakitic), NR -- Squandered a late chance as Barca went all out for an equaliser.

FW Paco Alcacer (for Umtiti), NR -- Thrown on with a minute to go just for an extra body in the box and stabbed wide the one chance that came his way.

Richard Martin covers FC Barcelona for ESPN FC. Twitter: @rich9908.