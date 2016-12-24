Koeman, Sampaoli among contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona

Luis Enrique says he is looking forward to 2017 with Barcelona.

While Luis Enrique chooses not to speak about whether he has a future at Barcelona beyond the summer, it's only natural that other managers begin to be linked with the post at the Catalan club.

On Monday a report emerged from Italy -- which was soon picked up by Barcelona-based newspaper Diario Sport -- claiming the club has already sounded out Everton coach Ronald Koeman in the case that Luis Enrique decides not to extend his stay at Camp Nou into a fourth season.

By Tuesday, there was another name being linked with the role. Jorge Sampaoli won the Copa America during his time in charge of Chile and has so far impressed during his brief spell with Sevilla. Could he be the man to replace Luis Enrique?

While being careful not to step on Luis Enrique's toes, Sampaoli didn't exactly distance himself from the job when asked if he could see himself taking charge of Lionel Messi & Co.

"It's speculation, rumours," he said in an interview with Marca. "Luis Enrique is a winner, he is respected and loved by the fans there. If he leaves, there will an enormous list of candidates.

"It is a long way off, although Sevilla's good form means that people look at their coach. Nothing more."

Sampaoli and Koeman may not be at the top of the list of candidates that Barca look at outside the club, though.

The Koeman link is an obvious one. Not only was he a key part of Johan Cruyff's Dream Team in the early 1990s; he even scored the goal which earned Barca their first European Cup in 1992. For that, he will always be revered in Catalonia.

However, other than that playing connection, his managerial career wouldn't make him an obvious candidate for the job. After working as Louis van Gaal's assistant at the Blaugrana, his first foray into management was with Vitesse and in spells with Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord since, he's always been reasonably successful in his native Holland.

But further afield things haven't shone as brightly. Despite Copa del Rey success with Valencia, his time at Mestalla was disappointing, as was his stay in Lisbon with Benfica.

In two seasons with Premier League side Southampton, though, his reputation received a boost and he left last summer for Everton, where the jury is very much still out after a mixed start to the campaign.

So despite possessing that famous Barcelona DNA, he is not a candidate that would particularly excite Barcelona fans.

On the other hand, Sampaoli's arrival would almost certainly bring excitement. More of a maverick than Koeman, it would undoubtedly be entertaining and he would promise the type of football the home supporters crave.

His Chile and Sevilla sides have been fun to watch and they've also been successful. La Roja won their first ever Copa America under his guidance and Sevilla begin the New Year third in La Liga, behind only Real Madrid and Barca, and in the round of 16 in the Champions League, where they will face Leicester City.

And while his comments on the possibility of succeeding Luis Enrique weren't black and white, he's known to be keen on the job. He was jovially introduced to president Josep Maria Bartomeu in the summer by a third party as the "next Barcelona manager" -- although it was an informal meeting and the job was not discussed.

The frontrunner, though, if Luis Enrique doesn't renew and if the club look for an outside appointment, is thought to be Ernesto Valverde.

With the lack of any clear favourite -- it's too soon for someone like Xavi Hernandez and no other former players, for now, spring to mind -- the Athletic Bilbao boss would be well positioned according to Spanish media reports in the last week.

Capable of getting his sides playing exciting football, he's much more pragmatic than Sampaoli. Of the three early names to be mentioned, he's perhaps the most similar to Luis Enrique. The transition, therefore, would be smoother.

Like Koeman, Valverde also played for the club. However, his time at Camp Nou was much less feted. After signing from Espanyol in 1988, he struggled to hold down a regular first team spot and left for Athletic in 1990. As a coach, though, he's established a reputation as one of the best in Spain.

Red Bull Salzburg's Oscar Garcia could emerge as an outside bet, too. He played for the club and knows the ins and out of La Masia having begun his coaching career working for the club's famous academy but his CV -- which includes spells with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Brighton & Hove Albion -- could prove a major stumbling block.

Someone with no connection to the club at all but who some Barca fans have suggested they'd like to see follow Luis Enrique is Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel. However, there are no signs or reports -- yet -- that he would be among the runners and riders in the scenario of Luis Enrique's departure.

That's a scenario, Mundo Deportivo say, the club are still not considering. President Josep Maria Bartomeu insists he wants Luis Enrique to remain in the job regardless of how the second half of the season unfolds but it would be sloppy management not to have a contingency plan in place.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.