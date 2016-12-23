Trending: Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Auba in, James out for Real this summer

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

5 things on reported Arsenal target Gaya

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Two Vidals on the move?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Verratti in, Batshuayi out for Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Transfer Rater: Dybala to Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Niklas Sule

Bayern muscle in on Chelsea's Sule chase

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Zlatan to turn down £120m offer in China

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG

Julian Draxler has no scored in the Bundesliga this season.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

WOLFSBURGWolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has told Bild he is "in talks with a couple of clubs" amid reports Liverpool have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the race for his services.

JUVENTUS: Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has said James Rodriguez could be transfer target but ruled out making a second attempt to sign Julian Draxler.

BARCELONA: Barcelona shrugged off Hercules 7-0 to win 8-1 on aggregate in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 tie on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

- Paco Alcacer admits he feels liberated after finally netting his first Barcelona goal since his €30 million summer transfer from Valencia.

MAN UNITEDManchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it is "normal" for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, and added that the club are not looking to sign more than one player in January.

- Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings'' about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him, and added he is not in the market for multiple January signings.

- Benfica defender Victor Lindelof's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has said that there are "offers on the table" for the player.

- West Bromwich Albion have made a club record £18 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, sources close to the Baggies have told ESPN FC.

LIVERPOOL: Roberto Firmino says he "loves" life at Liverpool and plans to stay at the Merseyside outfit for "many years" to come.

BAYERN MUNICH: Bayern Munich saw off 10-man RB Leipzig 3-0 on Wednesday night to go three points clear atop the Bundesliga table ahead of the league's winter break.

Carlo Ancelotti hailed a "perfect" first-half performance as Bayern Munich moved three points clear at the top of the table.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-0 in the final Ligue 1 match before the winter break on Wednesday.

LIGUE 1Younes Belhanda has hit out at his red card in Nice's goalless draw at Bordeaux, claiming Francois Kamano "simulated'' to dupe the referee.

- Agent Mino Raiola says he has already "had talks with English clubs" about a return to the Premier League for Mario Balotelli.

COPA SUDAMERICANA: Chapecoense were officially handed the Copa Sudamericana champions trophy on Wednesday evening at the draw for the 2017 Copa Libertadores tournament.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.