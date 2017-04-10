Saul takes his chance, Atletico grind out result to advance to UCL semis

Leicester City's magic runs out at the hands of Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 loss on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

After booking their third UCL semifinal in the last four seasons, the FC panel debate whether or not Diego Simeone is the best coach in the world.

Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.

Atletico reached a third Champions League semifinal in four years playing the way they relish, with their backs against the wall, and batting away everything Leicester City could throw at them as they drew 1-1 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The first half went just how they had planned, with one foot in the semifinals thanks to Saul Niguez's pin-point header. And although the second half was a gruelling affair, that's when Atletico really come into their own and they will have their eyes on reaching a third final in four years now.

Positives

Atletico showed their grit and their ability to withstand pressure and difficult atmospheres and for the third time in four years they have proved they are among the top four teams in Europe.

Negatives

Yannick Carrasco was ineffective as a striker, while Juanfran and Filipe Luis were forced off with injuries although both should be ready for the semifinals. In reality, the worst piece of news from tonight was Real Madrid's progression.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Diego Simeone's decision to deploy Jose Gimenez in midfield was an excellent move as it gave the back four a helping hand when they were under the cosh and facing a barrage of balls into the box, and it freed Saul up down the right. His experiment with Carrasco up front was less successful, however.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Jan Oblak, 7 -- Kept his nerve despite the onslaught in the second half although he rarely had to make a world class save.

DF Juanfran, 6 -- Didn't manage to contribute much going forward but was competent at the back to stop the bursts forward from Jamie Vardy before he was forced off early in the second half with a thigh injury.

DF Diego Godin, 9 -- Marshalled the defence expertly through a rocky phase in the second half and produced block after block to prevent Leicester from snatching another goal.

DF Stefan Savic, 8 -- Dealt well with the aerial threat, repeatedly winning headers and outjumping opponents.

DF Filipe Luis, 8 -- Continued on his excellent run of form in recent weeks with a solid display at the back and a gorgeous cross from which Saul headed in the crucial away goal which set Atletico on their way.

MF Saul Niguez, 9 -- Relished his role on the right wing, playing with more freedom going forward than in the first leg as well as adding to his collection of vital goals. Also defended brilliantly, anticipating well and starting counters.

Saul's first-half header gave Atletico a vital away goal that put them three goals clear of Leicester.

MF Gabi, 8 -- Put in the miles to counter Leicester's intense, physical play

MF Jose Gimenez, 8 -- Was a useful shield for the defence in the first half in the holding midfield role and kept chipping in to help defend against long balls before joining the back four for the remaining 15 minutes after Filipe Luis was forced off.

MF Koke, 7 -- Not as influential as in the first leg although his energy and passing was vital to stem the tide of Leicester attacks after the break.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 7 -- Was not as dangerous as usual going forward but his vision and passing range still proved vital.

FW Yannick Carrasco, 5 -- Had a disappointing game overall in the unfamiliar role of supporting Griezmann up front and did not manage to dovetail with the Frenchman or provide much threat himself.

Substitutes

Lucas Hernandez, 7 -- Produced an excellent block on Leonardo Ulloa's shot and filled in well all over the defence, from replacing Juanfran at right-back to deputising for Filipe Luis when the Brazilian was later forced off.

Fernando Torres, 6 -- Was an improvement on Carrasco and helped hold the ball up without creating much danger.

Angel Correa, NR -- Gave Leicester something to worry about in the latter stages with his surging runs forward on the break.

